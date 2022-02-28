ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plenty of Washington football Facebook groups for fans

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
So, you want to chat with other die-hard Washington football fans?

Facebook has the places available for you, plenty of them.

What is interesting to see is that there are Facebook groups available for those who still hold dearly to the “Redskins” name, some to the “Washington Football Team” name, and now the “Commanders” name.

If you prefer a Facebook fan group who preferred to keep “Redskins” in their group name? Here is a sampling of some of those groups:

  1. Bleeding Burgundy and Gold Redskins,
  2. Always and Forever the Washington Redskins
  3. Redskins Hub
  4. Redskins Nation Football Club
  5. Day One Redskins Fans
  6. Redskins Fans Forever

Want to join a Washington “Commanders” Group Page?

  1. The Washington Commanders
  2. Washington Commanders Nation Football Club
  3. DC Commanders Clubhouse
  4. HTTWC Optimism Only

Maybe a Washington Football Group Page with Neither “Redskins” nor “Commanders” in the group name?

  1. Washington Football Nation
  2. Washington Huddle
  3. Washington Football Addicts
  4. Hogs Talk Nation

There’s plenty of fun and information on Facebook group pages for Washington “Redskins”, “Football Team” and “Commanders” fans.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

