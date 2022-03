Every Souls game has placed you in the underdog position. You're outnumbered, outclassed, and outmatched in just about every encounter you faced. Only by careful play, mastery of your own moves, and ability to read and adapt to your enemies can you overcome the challenges each game stacks against you. Elden Ring is no different in that regard. You may have an entire open world to explore, but the challenges that are hidden away, or even placed directly in your path, are just as brutal as in prior games from this famed developer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO