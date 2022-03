In the Disney World galaxy of parks, Epcot has been undergoing some massive, and much needed changes. One of those fresh coats of proverbial paint has been the construction of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a brand new coaster experience that is promising to blow park goers minds once it opens. Up until this point the vague summer timeframe was specified for its debut, thanks to last year’s surprise announcement that Glenn Close’s Nova Prime would co-star in the ride. However, thanks to a recently deleted tweet, the opening date may have been revealed; and it’s sooner than you’d think.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO