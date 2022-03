The “People’s Convoy,” a trucker-centered caravan protest that crossed the US, has begun to arrive in Hagerstown, Maryland, about 70 miles northwest of DC. Convoy organizers have consistently said they have no plans to enter the District, though NBC News reports that one organizer said Friday, “I can tell you now that there will be select trucks going to the White House.” The Washington Post reports the convoy now plans to spend two days rallying at the Hagerstown Speedway and that organizers are considering next steps, including a gathering Saturday at a location “only two miles from the Beltway.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO