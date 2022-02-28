2022 NFL Draft: 5 Jaguars Observations Ahead of Combine Week

Arguably the most important week of the entire draft process is upon us as the NFL Scouting Combine is set to kick off in Indianapolis this week.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars holding the draft's top selection yet again, a large part of this week's focus will once again be on the Jaguars -- especially with this year's No. 1 pick seeming as wide-open as ever.

There is no Trevor Lawrence at the top of this year's draft to track all process as the obvious pick. Instead, the Jaguars will have to navigate a pool of talent that consists of Aidan Hutchinson, Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and many others.

With this in mind, here are a few thoughts on the week ahead and what decisions the Jaguars could ultimately be facing after this week's series of workouts.

Full attention will be put on Ikem Ekwonu as Evan Neal sits out testing

Evan Neal will enter this week as one of this year's top prospects -- and the likely favorite to be selected No. 1 overall. As such, it is of little surprise that NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Neal would be sitting out of the testing portion of the combine, instead opting to wait for his Pro Day. As a result of Neal not testing at the combine, all focus will now be pivoted to another potential offensive line option at No. 1 overall in NC State's Ikem Ekwonu.

Ekwonu will likely have a phenomenal day of testing if his tape is any indication. He is at least 20 pounds lighter than Neal and his foot quickness and comfort in space will likely be apparent in on-field drills and throughout testing. And if you had to pick one tackle today to play in a zone-blocking scheme, it is like Ekwonu and not Neal. With all of this in mind, pay close attention to Ekwonu's testing and performance in drills as he looks to potentially close the gap on Neal and put himself in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick.

Jaguars should pay close attention to how wide receivers test, especially those not in Tier 1

There is no wide receiver in this class to take at No. 1 overall like there would have been last year's class, so the Jaguars can likely pivot their attention away from the likes of Treylon Burks and Garrett Wilson and instead pay especially close attention to the second and third-tier wide receivers who will be on the board at No. 33 and No. 65 overall. With wide receiver being right up there with the offensive line as the Jaguars' biggest need, the performance of receivers this week will be as important and telling as any other position group.

Receivers who make the most sense for the Jaguars to focus on include Penn State's Jahan Dotson, who will have to answer size questions; Georgia's George Pickens, who will have to answer medical questions; and Purdue's David Bell, who will have to answer speed questions. There could be some separation among this year's group of receivers as a result of testing and with the Jaguars likely needing to take a receiver sometime on Day Two of the draft, this will be a key position to watch.

This will be a key week for contract talks, especially as it pertains to external targets

Arguably the most important part of combine week is the mingling that goes on. All of the league's biggest players in terms of agents will be in one spot, sharing the same city and facility as general managers, head coaches, scouts, coordinators, assistant coaches, and more. With free agency opening just a week after the combine concludes, this week is where you could see some serious traction begin to take place.

This will be especially important for the Jaguars for a few reasons. Firstly, the Jaguars are among the league leaders in cap space and will have to make sure they make sound decisions this March while also being more aggressive than they were last offseason. Secondly, the Jaguars simply have to make a positive impression on agents this week. Doug Pederson and his staff give the Jaguars a chance to shed the bad reputation the Urban Meyer debacle gave the Jaguars' organization and front office, and it will be important to mend those relationships after a year in which they went awry.

The Jaguars will have to convince agents of prospective free agents that they are simply growing up and operating like a legit franchise now instead of how they operated last year, and this week is the time to do it.

Trent Baalke will lead the personnel charge as no front office additions have been made

The Jaguars front office is exactly the same today as it was when the 2021 season ended, minus former Senior Personnel Executive Tom Gamble and former college scouting assistant Denard Robinson. While owner Shad Khan said at Pederson's introductory press conference earlier this month that the team would be adding to the front office and even hire an executive vice president, neither has happened to this point and the Jaguars will instead enter combine week with the same arrangement as before.

This means that Trent Baalke will once again be the franchise's voice from the personnel side. Baalke wasn't general manager during the 2020 combine and last year's combine was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this will be Baalke's first combine leading the Jaguars' front office. And with no other additions made to that front office this month, Baalke won't just be representing the team's personnel department, but he will be the franchise's most important voice next to Pederson's.

Five linebackers to watch during combine week

I would be surprised if the Jaguars don't spend one of their first four or five draft picks on a middle linebacker. Damien Wilson is a free agent and doesn't exactly fit the scheme, while Myles Jack is best as a weak side linebacker. The Jaguars could turn to 2020 draft pick Shaquille Quarterman, but they could also look to the draft to find Wilson's replacement. With this in mind, here are five non-first-round linebackers to watch during the combine.

Alabama LB Christian Harris: After a stellar performance against Georgia in the National Championship, the inconsistent but high-upside Harris could rise with a big week at the combine.

Wyoming LB Chad Muma: Arguably the best coverage linebacker in the draft, Chad Muma can dispel any level of competition concerns with an impressive athletic showing that shows off a high upside to go with his high floor.

Penn State LB Brandon Smith: A 6-foot-5 linebacker with a massive reach, Brandon Smith looks the part on tape. An athletic linebacker with range, it stands to reason that this week could be a chance for him to make a strong impression.

LSU LB Damone Clark: Another height/weight/speed linebacker who could have a fantastic week at the combine, Clark could be one of this week's biggest risers and even a potential second-round pick thanks to his physical tools.