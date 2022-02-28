ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Police reports March 1

By Sara Lawson, saral@warrensburgstarjournal.com
warrensburgstarjournal.com
 6 days ago

Michelle M. Bryant, 27, and Timothy R. Bowen, 26, were arrested Jan. 31 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West South Street. Bryant was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction. Bowen was arrested on charges of possession of...

www.warrensburgstarjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
mycolumbuspower.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
Brainerd Dispatch

Police Blotter - March 1

ARRESTS — A 35-year-old man was arrested at 4:51 p.m. Saturday for being in possession of a firearm as a felon at Highway 210 and Golf Course Drive. A 46-year-old man was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Saturday for theft at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road. Four people were arrested Friday...
BAXTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrensburg, MO
Warrensburg, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

21 members of one of Mississippi’s fast growing gangs arrested, charged with multiple racketeering charges

A federal indictment was unsealed Thursday charging 18 alleged members of the Simon City Royals gang with a racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics trafficking, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, wire fraud, and money laundering. Originally from Chicago, the Simon City Royals were formed in the 1950s and are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BBC

Brothers jailed over involvement in ATM robbery gang

Three brothers involved in an organised crime gang that carried out a series of cash machine robberies have been jailed. The gang used stolen jeeps, trailers and diggers to rip cash machines from the walls of five banks and businesses across Cavan, Monaghan and Meath over a nine-month-period. In total...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Aurora Woman Who Was ‘Kingpin’ Of Drug Running Operation Sentenced To Prison

DENVER (CBS4) – An Aurora woman who created a drug-running operation which transported methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin from sources in Mexico into California and ultimately to Colorado’s Front Range was sentenced last week. Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo, 43, was sentenced Friday to 23 years in federal prison. Vallejo-Gallo pleaded guilty last November to two drug distribution charges. United States District Court Judge Raymond Moore allowed Vallejo-Gallo to serve a separate 20-year sentence for money laundering at the same time as the drug sentence. She was initially charged with 52 criminal counts. (credit: CBS) Vallejo-Gallo was deemed by federal prosecutors to be the employer of a network...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana
The Independent

Police find body in hunt for missing hillwalker

Police hunting for a missing hillwalker have recovered a body.A search had been mounted for 47-year-old David Low after he failed to return from a walk in Glencoe on Wednesday.Police Scotland confirmed however that the body of a man had been recovered.While formal identification has still to take place, the force said that the family of Mr Low, from Bridge of Allan, near Stirling, had been informed.There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.Both Mr Low’s family and Police Scotland thanked all the volunteer mountain rescue teams and members of the public who had helped in the hunt for the walker. Read More Ukraine-Russia war news: Zelensky responds to nuclear plant attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Dies While Being Taken Into Police Custody In New Castle

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A man died while being taken into custody by police in New Castle early on Sunday morning. According to New Castle Police, they received several complaints from residents about a man screaming and acting erratically around 3:30 in the morning. They said the same man allegedly broke into a home on East Washington Street, stole items, and assaulted the person inside before he fled. Police were able to identify him as Albert Beckworth-Thompson and when they approached him, he began shouting that his girlfriend drugged him and asked if the officers were real. When they attempted to take him into custody and to the hospital, he fled once again. After a brief chase, he was handcuffed and officers noticed he was going in and out of consciousness. They rendered first aid but could not find a pulse. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
NEW CASTLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Police praise ‘tremendous support’ but hunt continues for missing mother-of-two

Police hunting a missing mother-of-two say they have had “tremendous support” from the public – but the woman’s family remain “greatly concerned” about her two weeks after she disappeared.Karen Stevenson was last seen in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, in the early hours of Saturday February 19, with Police Scotland now making a fresh appeal for information.Inquiries have established the 42-year-old was walking in Seafar Road, near to McGregor Road, at about 3.15am that morning.Officers from Police Scotland were there early on Saturday to speak to passers-by and motorists to see if they had any information. Police spoke to almost 50 people in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy