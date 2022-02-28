Police reports March 1

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A man died while being taken into custody by police in New Castle early on Sunday morning. According to New Castle Police, they received several complaints from residents about a man screaming and acting erratically around 3:30 in the morning. They said the same man allegedly broke into a home on East Washington Street, stole items, and assaulted the person inside before he fled. Police were able to identify him as Albert Beckworth-Thompson and when they approached him, he began shouting that his girlfriend drugged him and asked if the officers were real. When they attempted to take him into custody and to the hospital, he fled once again. After a brief chase, he was handcuffed and officers noticed he was going in and out of consciousness. They rendered first aid but could not find a pulse. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO