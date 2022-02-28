Houston Health Department Suffers Healthcare Data Breach

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA), operated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), is the largest health care system in the United States, with 171 hospitals and more than 1,000 clinics that provide care for more than 9 million military veterans and their families. Since its establishment in 1930, there has been debate over quality and accessibility of care. A new study found that veterans transported by ambulance to VA hospitals had better 30-day survival rates than veterans transported to non-VA hospitals. The survival advantage was greater for Black and Hispanic patients and for patients with a history of receiving care at the hospital to which they were taken.

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO