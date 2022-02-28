ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Health Department Suffers Healthcare Data Breach

Cover picture for the articleThe results included the addresses, names, birth dates, email addresses, test results, and testing dates of other patients. The Houston Health Department attributed the data breach to a technical issue in the portal that accidentally lined some accounts together. The incident did not involve hacking. After discovering the incident...

