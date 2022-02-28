ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FS KKR Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $181 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $364 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $344.5 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.52 billion, or $7.16 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSK

