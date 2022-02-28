Gilbert's Free Outdoors Expo is Saturday

Gilbert, Ariz. - Gilbert's annual Outdoors Expo is Saturday, March 5th.

Join us from 9 AM - 2 PM at the Riparian Preserve for this free family-friendly event that includes a variety of outdoor activities, including axe throwing, archery, reptile encounters and fossil excavation.

Plus, Dino Crew Entertainment is back again this year with its mobile dinosaur collection and food trucks will be on-site with refreshments.

Get all the details at gilbertaz.gov/Outdoors.

2022 Gilbert Outdoors Expo

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 9 AM - 2 PM

Where: Riparian Preserve | 2757 E. Guadalupe Road

Cost: FREE

Parking Information

Parking for the Outdoors Expo is available at the Southeast Regional Library.

There will be no parking available at the Riparian Preserve parking lot beginning at 1 PM on March 4th through 5 PM on March 5th.

The event entrance is located inside the Riparian Preserve and the Preserve parking lot. All other entrances to the Riparian Preserve will be closed during event hours.

If you are parking at one of the local businesses, please be courteous of the site, and do not leave trash or block customer parking.

See all the events Gilbert Parks and Recreation has planned at gilbertaz.gov/Events.