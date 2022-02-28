Helios Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) _ Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $23.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $217.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104.6 million, or $3.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $869.2 million.

Helios Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $930 million to $950 million.

