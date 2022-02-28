ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantica Yield: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) _ Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) on Monday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Brentford, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The owner of electric power assets posted revenue of $271.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30.1 million, or 26 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.

Atlantica Yield shares have declined nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.75, a decrease of almost 7% in the last 12 months.

