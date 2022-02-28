ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man who claimed panhandler killed wife gets life in prison

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLq69_0eRlFtHh00
FILE- This undated photo released by the Cameron County Sheriff's Office shows Keith Smith. Smith, who tried to cover up his wife’s 2018 stabbing death with a story blaming a Baltimore panhandler, was sentenced Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, to life in prison. (Cameron County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who tried to cover up his wife’s 2018 stabbing death with a story blaming a Baltimore panhandler was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Keith Smith, of Aberdeen, was convicted in December of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Jacquelyn Smith, a 54-year-old electrical engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He was sentenced to life in prison for murder plus three years to be served concurrently for the use of a deadly weapon, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Appearing by video from jail, Smith apologized to Jacquelyn’s family but maintained he was innocent. His attorney, Natalie Finegar, asked the judge for a sentence less than the maximum, focusing on his faith and involvement in his church before his arrest.

Circuit Judge Jennifer Schiffer said she had never seen facts that “showed more premeditation, willfulness and intent.”

“The crime for which the defendant was convicted was the reason the maximum sentence for murder was created,” Schiffer added.

Keith Smith told police his wife was knifed by a man after handing $10 to a female panhandler who appeared to be holding a baby, a story that drew national attention, as he and his daughter, Valeria, gave tearful interviews. Oprah Winfrey, once a newscaster in Baltimore, tweeted that the case would make her reconsider handing out cash to panhandlers.

But the story fell apart when detectives failed to find evidence of the panhandlers and surveillance video and cellphone data didn’t show Smith’s car along the route he claimed to take.

Keith Smith and his daughter were arrested in March 2019 in Texas during what was cast as a dash for Mexico.

Valeria Smith, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to acting as an accessory after her stepmother’s slaying, admitted ditching her stepmother’s purse at a bus stop to support the panhandler story. She testified that her father drove them into a park as his wife dozed, then stabbed her. Afterward, Keith Smith coached his daughter on what they would tell police.

“The story was supposed to be it was a homeless person, or two homeless people, that had a baby, and Mrs. Jacquelyn was supposed to feel sorry for them,” Valeria Smith told the jury. “When she gave them the money, they stabbed her.”

Keith Smith’s attorney told the jury that inconsistencies in her client’s story don’t prove he killed his wife.

Valeria Smith was sentenced in December to five years in prison under a plea deal, in which she agreed to testify against her father.

Comments / 17

Debra Lockhart
5d ago

he looks messed up. does he have brain damage? my heart goes out to the victims family. he deserves everything he gets and then some.. 💯

Reply
13
suicide blonde
5d ago

it's bad enough what he did to his wife,but then drags his own daughter into it.that's some "parental guidance"!

Reply
7
Marcus Morningwood
5d ago

Boy his head looks swollen he might need to see a doctor before he gets ghat life sentence

Reply(1)
6
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

7 dead in tornado near Des Moines

Seven people, including two children, are reportedly dead after a tornado ripped through multiple Iowa countries near the capital city of Des Moines. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said on Sunday that six county residents were killed during the storm, adding the storm destroyed about 52 homes in the country within a span of 13.7 miles wind speeds reaching 155 miles per hour, CNN reported.
DES MOINES, IA
The Hill

House working on bill to ban Russian oil imports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter Sunday that the House is exploring legislative options to isolate Russia, including a ban on Russian oil and energy. "Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues. "We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Aberdeen, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Aberdeen, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Hill

Average gas price highest in over a decade

Average gas prices in the U.S. have hit their highest point in over a decade, reaching a nationwide average of $4 per gallon as of Sunday. According to AAA's national average gas price monitor, the average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. is now $4.009 per gallon, with states like California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Hawaii seeing the highest prices, hovering between $4.18 and $5.29.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
The Hill

Russians search for BBC, outside news outlets amid Putin crackdown

A growing number of citizens inside Russia are turning to independent news reports rather than state-sponsored propaganda for information about the invasion. The trend comes as Russian officials are working to suppress and distort the work of independent journalists within their own borders and on the ground in Ukraine as they attempt to skew the facts behind the assault and further justify an attack on their neighbor to the west.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

790K+
Followers
399K+
Post
353M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy