Driver killed in Los Angeles car-to-car shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver was killed in a car-to-car shooting in Los Angeles before dawn on Monday, police said.

Officers responding around 3:30 a.m. in the Valley Glen neighborhood found a man with a gunshot wound who had crashed his car into several parked vehicles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The victim, described only as a man 20 to 30 years old, died at the scene.

He was driving on a residential street when another car pulled up alongside and someone opened fire, said police Officer Carlos Maldonado.

There is no description of the shooter’s car, but investigators said there were two people in the vehicle, according to the Times.