Ben and Erin Napier, stars of the HGTV reality series “Home Town,” have a young and growing family that is on the move — literally. The couple has two young daughters, Helen and Mae, and the “Home Town” stars are excited to watch them grow. Ben and Erin welcomed Mae to their family just months ago and now she is learning to mobilize. Mae is crawling and on the go, as Erin says, propelling herself forward to her desired destination with her arms and legs. That Napiers often use social media to share their latest parenting adventures with fans of their home renovation show. In her latest social media post, Erin shares an adorable clip of Mae on the go.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO