MLBPA to provide fully-staffed training facility for players in Arizona as lockout continues

By Jesse Pantuosco
 6 days ago

Despite optimism a deal would be reached before Monday’s self-imposed deadline, it would take nothing short of a miracle for the upcoming 2022 season to start on time with the union and owners still far apart in negotiations. With no clear resolution in sight to MLB’s ongoing labor crisis, the league’s longest work stoppage since the catastrophic events of 1994-95, the onus is now on players to stay in shape, maintaining their fitness in hopes that, eventually, the show will go on.

Players obviously don’t have access to team facilities during the lockout (Red Sox pitchers, for instance, have been training at Chris Sale’s alma mater, Florida Gulf Coast University), though fortunately, the union has a plan to alleviate that concern. According to league insider Robert Murray of FanSided, the MLBPA will provide a fully-staffed stadium for players in Mesa, Arizona until play resumes.

Though players would much prefer to attend spring training in anticipation of Opening Day, the resources available in Mesa should tide players over in the meantime, serving as an acceptable alternative while the two sides work toward labor peace. Evan Drellich of The Athletic reports ownership has already warned players the league is willing to forfeit a month or more of the regular season if a workable compromise can’t be reached in the next 24 hours.

Yardbarker

MLBPA launches $1 million fund for workers impacted by lockout

The nearly 100-day Major League Baseball lockout has brought dread, frustration and pessimism to sports fans across the globe in recent months. On Friday morning, the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLPBA) announced an initiative that they hope will ease the concerns of some of those employed by the oldest major professional sports league.
MLB
