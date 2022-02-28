ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls' Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams need a couple more weeks to strengthen injured wrists

By Cody Westerlund
670 The Score
670 The Score
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SC6sY_0eRlE09i00

(670 The Score) Bulls guard Alex Caruso and forward Patrick Williams still need a couple weeks to strengthen their injured wrists before a return to action becomes a consideration, coach Billy Donovan said Monday evening.

Caruso has been sidelined with a right wrist fracture, which he suffered on Jan. 21. He underwent surgery a few days later.

“The biggest issue for Alex right now is this is the first time he’s been able to get on the floor with the ball and doing stuff,” Donovan said. “Obviously, having his hand in a cast or a splint that he had it in, he’s got to get strength back. He can’t really pass with that. He doesn’t feel comfortable shooting it. There’s not pain. It’s just stiff, and it’s weak. That’s going to take some time to build that up. I think once he gets to that point, then he’ll certainly be cleared for contact. My feeling is it will probably be a couple weeks of doing this.”

Caruso was originally set to be re-evaluated six to eight weeks from the time of his surgery, the team said. Somewhere around that time, he’ll get another scan to ensure the bone is healing properly, Donovan said. Those six to eight weeks weren’t necessarily a return timetable. March 7 will mark the six-week point from his surgery.

Williams continues to rehab his left wrist, in which he tore ligaments in late October. He also underwent surgery.

“It was such a detailed surgery in what they had to do to get the bone back together of when he fractured it, he’s got to go through a pretty extensive ramp-up of strengthening – even like the hand against the wall, pushing off,” Donovan said. “All those kind of things, he’s got to go through. I think there will be for him, again, a couple more weeks where he’s maybe re-scanned to see how he’s progressed.”

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball continues to rehab from left knee surgery at his expected pace, Donovan said. He’s doing straight-line running. The next steps for him will be change-of-direction running and ramping up his sprints. Ball underwent knee surgery in late January, with the team setting a return timetable of six to eight weeks. That would perhaps put a return in the latter half of March in play.

“They’re all doing pretty well,” Donovan said.

Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for 670TheScore.com and covers the Bulls. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund .

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Alex Caruso
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls
Raleigh News & Observer

Lakers: LeBron James Really Wanted Alex Caruso Back in Los Angeles

View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers let Alex Caruso slip through their fingers over the offseason. A guy committed to the city and to winning, they chose another route rather than re-signing him to a deal following his 4 years there. And Caruso was more than...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Grayson Allen heavily booed by Bulls fans in return since injuring Alex Caruso

The last time Milwaukee Bucks played the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Grayson Allen committed a hard foul on Alex Caruso. Allen has been viewed as a villain throughout his career for the questionable decisions he’s made on the court. Whether it’s tripping his opponents or committing unnecessarily hard fouls, Milwaukee’s guard might just be the most hated player in the NBA.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Shaq’s 50th Birthday Present Is Going Viral

It’s NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal’s 50th birthday today and you’d better believe that the Hall of Fame center is getting some incredible gifts to mark the occasion. This past Friday, Shaq showed off a special gift that his friends from Swaggpack Shaq, Atlanta Street Xecs and Padgett Motor Sports. It was a brand new car. But not just any new car: It was a customized Dodge Charger Hellcat.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy Says That Guarding Michael Jordan Was Easier Than Guarding Larry Bird: "Larry Wasn’t Quick, He Couldn’t Jump Really High, But There Were Just Some Sleepless Nights."

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird were two of the most talented players in NBA history. They clashed several times, with Bird dominating Jordan in the playoffs, but always putting up a show for the fans. Besides being incredibly talented with the basketball in their hands, they were fierce trash talkers,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Blasted For Saying James Harden Has ‘Fried Chicken Grease, Watermelon’ In His Beard

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s “Green-Eyed Bandits” are under fire on social media for comparing James Harden’s beard to every Black stereotype in the book. RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are real-life best friends who share their friendship on the hit reality show and their podcast “Reasonably Shady.” They’re known for stirring the pot on Bravo, but their latest “shady” banter on NBA player James Harden didn’t fly too well among listeners.
NBA
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
836
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy