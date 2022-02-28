ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove ISD calls $39.9M bond election

By Donald Britton
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Pleasant Grove ISD will be asking voters to approve a nearly $40 million bond in the spring election to pay for some long-overdue updates to the district’s facilities.

After evaluating the schools’ facilities for over three months, the Pleasant Grove ISD Community Committee on Facilities recommended the proposed bond on Feb. 11, which they say will provide significant renovations and additions to the high school, middle school, as well as their intermediate school.

The school district says the $39.9 million bond would cover the following:

District officials say they’re hoping to take care of some long-standing facility needs.

  • New high school cafeteria
  • High school remodel of the current cafeteria for College and Career Counseling Center
  • Additions to the high school performing arts center (scene shop and storage) and sound booth relocation
  • New high school field house including classroom space, boys & girls locker rooms, and sports medicine facilities
  • New high school baseball/softball/track complex located at Pleasant Grove High School
  • High school renovations in the library, restrooms, hallways, and common areas
  • Significant renovations to Pleasant Grove Middle School, including improved functionalities, roof, HVAC, interior and exterior updates
  • Intermediate school classroom addition
  • Intermediate school renovations to library and general interior/exterior updates

PGISD superintendent Chad Pirtle wants voters to know that the bond will not take more money out of their pockets.

“We’re going to be able to do this with no tax increase to our taxpayers. That provides an opportunity to really solve some facility challenges that we have.”

Residents of Pleasant Grove ISD can begin early voting for the election on April 25. Election Day is May 7.

