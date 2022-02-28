How Utes’ Kennady ‘Lightning’ McQueen went from small-town Utah to a big-time season in the Pac-12

The parents of a Stanford soccer star found dead on campus this week have confirmed that she died by suicide amid a contentious battle with the elite university. Katie Meyer, the captain and goalkeeper for the school’s women’s team, had been defending a teammate over an unspecific incident and had received an email about possible disciplinary action, her parents said in an interview with Today. “We have not seen that email yet,” her mom, Gina Meyer, said. “She had been getting letters for a couple months. This letter was kind of the final letter that there was going to be a trial or some kind of something. This is the only thing that we can come up with that triggered something.” Her parents also wondered if the pressure of playing at such an elite level while juggling school was too much for Meyer. Stanford declined to comment on any disciplinary proceedings.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO