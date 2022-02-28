Celtics likely to see Kevin Durant on Sunday

Last time the Celtics saw the Nets, Brooklyn looked like … well, bad. But that’s not likely to be the case when Brooklyn visits the Garden on Sunday.

First off, Kyrie Irving will be able to suit up for the Nets, barring an injury between now and tipoff. The only reason Boston didn’t see Irving on Thursday was the game took place in Brooklyn, where the point guard still isn’t allowed to play. After missing a rematch with his old team, the guard promptly led the Nets to a 126-123 upset of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Saturday.

The real issue for Boston, however, won’t be Irving. Steve Nash told reporters in Brooklyn on Monday the team is hopeful Kevin Durant will make his return later this week.

Durant last played in an NBA game on Jan. 15. He’s been dealing with a knee injury ever since, and Brooklyn has gone 5-14 without him. The Nets have been expecting Durant’s return this week, but the earliest Nash said it’ll be is Thursday against Miami, having ruled the forward out for both of Brooklyn’s games against the Raptors this week.

Of course, the Celtics will likely have to face a Durant and Irving-led Nets team during the NBA Playoffs if they intend to make a strong push. But, as Boston tries to improve its stock, it wouldn’t be the worst thing for the Celtics if Durant held off his return for just a smidge longer.