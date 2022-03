Nearly two years into the pandemic, it's hard to believe that we're still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. As the COVID-19 pandemic got closer and closer to Idaho about this time two years ago, we kept hearing the catchy PSA "two weeks to flatten the curve." For some that translated to "panic buy all the toilet paper and bottled water." We'll never understand know why it played out that way, but it was the first time we had seen store shelves that empty when there wasn't an impending snowstorm heading straight for the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO