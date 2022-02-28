US goods trade deficit widened to USD 107.6B in Jan

Japan's exports in January grew less than expected as manufacturers faced pressure from slowing overseas demand for cars and struggled with global supply constraints. The world's third-largest economy ran its biggest trade deficit in a single month in eight years, as persistent rises in fuel and raw material costs swelled imports, the value of which outstripped shipments.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened sharply to a record high in January amid an increase in imports as businesses continued to replenish depleted inventories. The pace of inventory accumulation reported by the Commerce Department on Monday was, however, slower than in recent months. That,...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
The January jobs report from the US labor department is heightening fears that a so-called “tight” labor market is fueling inflation, and therefore the Fed must put on the brakes by raising interest rates. This line of reasoning is totally wrong. Among the biggest job gains in January...
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said President Joe Biden is still looking at options to lower gasoline prices for Americans and suggested oil companies are not drilling as much as they could be doing. Press secretary Jen Psaki also told reporters the United States has...
China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China has ramped up purchases into its oil reserves this year even as oil prices soared, despite calls from Washington for a global coordinated stocks release to help cool the market, industry data showed and traders said. Washington has sought cooperation from China to bolster...
Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
With U.S. inflation surging at the fastest pace in 40 years, many companies are blaming higher prices on having to hike wages for their workers, including Amazon, Starbucks and Chipotle. Consumers are getting the message. As one reader of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote to the editor: "You wanted higher...
We already know that Tesla is cranking out loads of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at its factory in Shanghai, China. In fact, the automaker had proven it has the capacity to produce many more vehicles per year than Tesla originally guided. The factory in China has actually seen so much success, Tesla has officially announced that it's now the company's primary export hub.
The Federal Reserve faces more pressure to increase interest rates as Russia's invasion of Ukraine hinders a market already hit hard by inflation, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. "In the end I think that we have to choose, not between Russia or Ukraine or a hardline Fed versus softline Fed,...
March 1 (Reuters) - Oil futures rose on Tuesday morning, following a volatile start to the week, as the market weighed a coordinated international release of crude inventories against Russian supply disruptions in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. May Brent crude futures, which began trading as prompt...
BERLIN (Reuters) -German producer prices rose in January at their fastest rate since modern records began, soaring 25% as energy costs spiralled and extending a run of sharp increases expected to keep consumer inflation at around 5% for several months more. The jump in PPI, considered a leading indicator for...
It’s impossible to know what China’s President Xi Jinping was thinking when his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine on Thursday morning. But at that point it was easy to speculate. After all, this was a move that in many ways echoed China’s own territorial ambitions in Taiwan,...
Russia’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country will seek to temporarily stop foreign investors from selling Russian assets. It’s a move to stem the exit of Western businesses. A growing number of businesses have been cutting ties or at least trying to distance themselves from Russia as...
TOKYO, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s manufacturing activity growth slowed to a five-month low in February, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic and raw material shortages hurt firms’ output, even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine complicated the economic outlook. The slower expansion in manufacturing highlights...
Oil prices surged Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting its highest level since June 2014 as Russia bears down on Ukraine's capital. Prices first topped the $100 mark last Thursday when Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting fears of supply disruptions from key exporter Russia, in what is already a very tight market.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in January, while shipments surged, suggesting an acceleration in business spending on equipment early in the first quarter, though inflation accounted for some of the rise. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy...
