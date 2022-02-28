ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Law: Don’t Get Caught With Your Pants Down or Else

By Hannah
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Outdated Idaho State laws will make you chuckle at times, but this one is sure to make you scratch your head. Especially for our more “natural” friends. But first, let’s look at some other really random laws in...

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

Idaho Crooks Are Stooping Really Low in Their Latest Scam

People can be slimy about how they try to make money these days and Ada County Sheriff’s Office shared a post to social media to remind people just that. “Ada County Sheriff’s deputies will never call and threaten to arrest you because you missed jury duty – or have a pending civil judgment – or have a tax bill due – or anything like that,” Ada County Sheriff’s Office wrote to begin their post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MIX 106

These 7 Creatures Are Invading Idaho and Must Be Stopped

We’re not saying to rally the troops and fortify your homes but these are not the creatures you want to find in or around your home in the state of Idaho. According to the website for Invasive Species of Idaho, invasive species are defined as “harmful, non-native plants, animals, and pathogens that damage our economy and environments.” So not only can these ruin the environment but they can cost you money. From bugs to reptiles, here are the seven species invading Idaho that we need to be on the lookout for!
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
104.3 WOW Country

When is it Legal and Illegal to Flash Your Headlights in Idaho?

I have only flashed my headlights to worn others if there was an officer coming up, an accident, something in the road or if they had their high beams on and was blinding me. I thought of it as a kind gesture to hopefully avoid other drivers from getting a speeding ticket, getting in an accident or avoid them unknowingly blinding others. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Binge Drinking in Idaho? Where are the Drunkest Places in the State?

An ice cold beer on a cold day, a cocktail out with the ladies, or just a damn good wine or whiskey at home. As long as it is not taken too far and is done with some responsibility drinking is part of adult life in the US for the most part. Although when abused can be incredibly dangerous. "In addition to short-term consequences, such as impaired judgement and motor skills, excessive alcohol consumption is associated with liver disease, certain cancers, increased risk of a heart attack or stroke, and poor mental health." So where in Idaho do they put down the most alcohol?
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#Pda
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy