Idaho Law: Don’t Get Caught With Your Pants Down or Else

We’re not saying to rally the troops and fortify your homes but these are not the creatures you want to find in or around your home in the state of Idaho. According to the website for Invasive Species of Idaho, invasive species are defined as “harmful, non-native plants, animals, and pathogens that damage our economy and environments.” So not only can these ruin the environment but they can cost you money. From bugs to reptiles, here are the seven species invading Idaho that we need to be on the lookout for!

