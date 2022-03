The State of Emergency will be over as of April 15. In a press release, Governor Little announced his decision to end the two-year state of emergency. The governor stated that after careful thought it was time for Idaho to return to normal. Monday the Idaho House passed a concurrent bill that would end the governor's state of emergency. The bill was on its way to the Senate, but now it looks like that move will not be necessary.

