Updates from KU's pre @ TCU availability

NDSU will take on Oral Roberts in the second semifinal tonight at 8:30 in Sioux Falls. The Bison won both meetings during the regular season, 72-71 in Tulsa and 77-59 in Fargo. This will be the fourth straight meeting between these two teams in the Summit tournament with ORU beating NDSU last year in the championship game. The Bison won their opening round game against Denver, 82-62, on Saturday night while Oral Roberts beat Western Illinois, 80-68, last night. NDSU is led by Rocky Kreuser at 16 points per game while Oral Roberts is led by Max Abmas at 22.7 points per game. The game is set for tipoff a half hour after the first semifinal game between South Dakota State and South Dakota.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO