Chicago, IL

Facebook community groups are showing the pandemic’s divisions

By Curtis Koch
 6 days ago

Ayesha Akhtar, Director of Education Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to talk about how a popular Oak Park Coronavirus Facebook group she also manages highlighted how divided the city was.

WGN Radio

Will the CTA’s security fix the smoking and urination that riders encounter on their trains?

Kyle Lucas, Co-Founder of Better Street Chicago, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the many complaints CTA riders are facing on their trains. Complaints range from smoking, public urination, and other bad behavior. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
