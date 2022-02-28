ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

James L. Horne Jr.

By Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5NpB_0eRl2ODQ00

HAMLET — Mr. James L. “Bo” Horne Jr., 60, of Hamlet, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at this residence.

He was born Aug. 7, 1961, in Germany, son of the late James L. Horne Sr. and Carol Tyner Horne.

Bo was a master skydiver, jumping 309 times. He held his aviator pilot’s license and loved to fly planes. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Malakhi Moore.

Bo is survived by his wife, Pamela Olerud Horne, of the home; children, Rebecca Brock of Greenville, Brandi Davis (Dank) of Hamlet, James Tyler Horne (Darby) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Trey Moore III of Columbia, South Carolina; grandchildren, Aiyana Moore, Donald Locklear, Daniel Locklear, Erika Davis, and a new grandbaby expected March 2022; brother, David “Butch” Horne (Angela) of Rockingham; sisters, Debbie Johnson (Jimmie) of Hamlet, Linda Goodwin (David) of Rockingham, and Pauline Denise “Bit” Horne of Hamlet; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Harrington Funeral Home.

Masks are preferred for the service.

Memorials may be made to: Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church Rebuilding Fund, N.C. Highway 79, Laurel Hill, NC 28351.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Horne family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.

Comments / 0

