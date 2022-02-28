Lawmakers vote to spend billions as session nears end
By Chris Lehman
The Oregonian
6 days ago
Oregon lawmakers are well on their way to spending billions of dollars in taxpayer money as the 2022 legislative session nears its end. Over the course of about an hour on Monday morning, a key subcommittee of senators and House members approved a half-dozen bills that would send money to nearly...
The State of the Union speech illustrated one thing clearly: COVID-19 theater is no longer needed, according to our leaders in Washington, D.C. Senators and House members were maskless, hugged and spoke face-to-face mere inches from each other, and it was good to see. So why is Oregon waiting until March 12 before we get to enjoy the same freedom and privilege that the rest of the country already enjoys (“March 12 new date for Oregon to lift indoor, school masking requirements,” Feb. 28)? Our decisions don’t need to be tied to California’s or Washington’s; we can decide for ourselves. Gov. Kate Brown needs to rescind the mask mandate, like she just did the vaccine mandate for state workers (“COVID-19 vaccine requirement to end for 40,000 state of Oregon employees, governor’s office says,” March 2), effective immediately. It’s time to rip the Band-Aid off and get back to normal life.
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday signed two bills fixing parts of a sweeping package of police reform measures that lawmakers passed in the wake of 2020′s racial justice protests. One of the newly signed bills makes clear officers may use force to help detain or...
A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking Oregon’s first-in-the-nation ban on so-called real estate ‘love letters,’ personal notes from prospective homebuyers to home sellers, saying it violates the First Amendment by restricting free speech too broadly. The conservative Pacific Legal Foundation had filed the lawsuit...
Washington employers will soon have to disclose the starting salary for open positions to job applicants — at the beginning of the recruiting process — if a bill that recently passed both chambers of the state Legislature becomes law. Under the proposed legislation, employers with 15 or more...
Herivel is a public defender and civil rights attorney. She is also co-author and editor most recently of Prison Profiteers: The Warehousing of America’s Poor. She lives in Portland. Earlier this year, Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters sent an emergency plea to attorneys statewide, asking them to...
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Legislature has approved the prohibition of the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The Seattle Times reported the measure passed on a 55-42 vote in the Democratic-held House late Friday night. The bill —...
Aaron and Melissa Klein are the former owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, a bakery in Gresham. For nine years, the state of Oregon pursued our family and our little bakery, Sweet Cakes by Melissa, because we could not in good conscience create a custom cake celebrating a same-sex wedding. Over the years, the state deprived us of a fair hearing, erroneously issued an injunction limiting what we could say, improperly ordered us to pay $135,000, and violated our rights to freely exercise our beliefs.
The Oregon education and health departments got it right. In publishing new COVID-19 guidelines for schools last week, the agencies dropped quarantine requirements that unnecessarily keep students out of school and instead stated our new reality: “Our communities,” the 26-page document noted, “will be living with the virus for the indefinite future.”
On a drizzly January morning, Esther Stutzman’s dining room table is covered with sticky notes, worksheets, notepads and several bulky Kalapuya dictionaries. Seated next to Stutzman are her two daughters and granddaughter, all Kalapuyan descendants and enrolled members of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. Their jovial banter belies the gravity of their mission: to revive the lost language of their ancestors. The scattered documents form a paper trail to their heritage.
