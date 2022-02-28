ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Lawmakers vote to spend billions as session nears end

By Chris Lehman
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oregon lawmakers are well on their way to spending billions of dollars in taxpayer money as the 2022 legislative session nears its end. Over the course of about an hour on Monday morning, a key subcommittee of senators and House members approved a half-dozen bills that would send money to nearly...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: End mask mandate now

The State of the Union speech illustrated one thing clearly: COVID-19 theater is no longer needed, according to our leaders in Washington, D.C. Senators and House members were maskless, hugged and spoke face-to-face mere inches from each other, and it was good to see. So why is Oregon waiting until March 12 before we get to enjoy the same freedom and privilege that the rest of the country already enjoys (“March 12 new date for Oregon to lift indoor, school masking requirements,” Feb. 28)? Our decisions don’t need to be tied to California’s or Washington’s; we can decide for ourselves. Gov. Kate Brown needs to rescind the mask mandate, like she just did the vaccine mandate for state workers (“COVID-19 vaccine requirement to end for 40,000 state of Oregon employees, governor’s office says,” March 2), effective immediately. It’s time to rip the Band-Aid off and get back to normal life.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallowa, OR
City
Colton, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
The Oregonian

Opinion: A 9-year wait for justice for our beliefs

Aaron and Melissa Klein are the former owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, a bakery in Gresham. For nine years, the state of Oregon pursued our family and our little bakery, Sweet Cakes by Melissa, because we could not in good conscience create a custom cake celebrating a same-sex wedding. Over the years, the state deprived us of a fair hearing, erroneously issued an injunction limiting what we could say, improperly ordered us to pay $135,000, and violated our rights to freely exercise our beliefs.
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Editorial: State’s mask-optional guidance for schools gets it right

The Oregon education and health departments got it right. In publishing new COVID-19 guidelines for schools last week, the agencies dropped quarantine requirements that unnecessarily keep students out of school and instead stated our new reality: “Our communities,” the 26-page document noted, “will be living with the virus for the indefinite future.”
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Courtney
The Oregonian

The quest to save Oregon’s Kalapuya: ‘You lose a language, you lose a culture’

On a drizzly January morning, Esther Stutzman’s dining room table is covered with sticky notes, worksheets, notepads and several bulky Kalapuya dictionaries. Seated next to Stutzman are her two daughters and granddaughter, all Kalapuyan descendants and enrolled members of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. Their jovial banter belies the gravity of their mission: to revive the lost language of their ancestors. The scattered documents form a paper trail to their heritage.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
73K+
Followers
38K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy