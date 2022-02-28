ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Arson at St. Paul Stores, School

By Sarah Mueller
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to arson at multiple St. Paul buildings. The U.S. Attorney's Office says on Friday, 35-year-old Jose Felan...

