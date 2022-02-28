ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Intermittent Reports of Wireless Outage Update

drake.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITS is still working to resolve the wireless outage causing connections to fail...

news.drake.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Impossible’ material is twice as strong as steel and as light as plastic – and could transform phones and cars

Scientists have created a new material that is twice as strong as steel but as light as plastic.The material, previously thought impossible, is able to withstand up to six times more force than bulletproof glass and is twice as strong as steel.What’s more, it can be easily made in large quantities, thanks to a new breakthrough. And it could transform the way we make things such as cars and phones, or building structures such as bridges, its creators say.Objects could be coated in the material to allow them to be extra strong. Or whole, large things could be built...
TECHNOLOGY
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Phys.org

Scientists combine AI and atomic-scale images in pursuit of better batteries

Today's rechargeable batteries are a wonder, but far from perfect. Eventually, they all wear out, begetting expensive replacements and recycling. "But what if batteries were indestructible?" asks William Chueh, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford University and senior author of a new paper detailing a first-of-its-kind analytical approach to building better batteries that could help speed that day. The study appears in the journal Nature Materials.
ENGINEERING
geekwire.com

Update: Slack, Peloton, and others recover from Monday morning outages

[Update, 11 a.m. Pacific: Slack, Peloton and other services are recovering after a few hours of downtime.]. Welcome back to work after the Presidents Day weekend! Good luck chatting with your colleagues on Slack or checking your code into GitHub, or taking a Peloton ride. What the heck, just take...
TECHNOLOGY
Grist

This iron and water battery could power a more renewable grid

This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity. Grist reporter Jesse Nichols traveled to a factory in Oregon, that’s building a new type of battery. Sitting in a row outside of the factory, these giant batteries are the size of freight containers. Powered by vats of iron and saltwater, they’re called iron flow batteries. And they’re part of a wave of cleantech inventions designed to store energy from the sun and the wind, and solve a problem that has stumped the energy world for more than 150 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Pittsburgh

State Unemployment Site Dealing With ‘Intermittent Outages’

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state’s unemployment website says it is experiencing “intermittent outages” and likely won’t be functioning properly until Monday evening at the earliest. The agency announced Friday on its Twitter page that it was planning “routine system maintenance” through Monday. ATTN UC CLAIMANTS: Due to routine system maintenance, L&I systems — including the Unemployment Compensation (UC) system — will experience intermittent outages beginning Saturday 2/19 through Monday 2/21. Services affected ⬇️ 🖥 https://t.co/DrqNDzSQQt📞 UC Phone systems — PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) February 18, 2022 The outage “will limit public access to both the online and phone systems administered by the department, including a potential for disruption of filing weekly UC claims,” according to the Unemployment Compensation website. The UC site also said that if claimants “cannot file for weekly benefits during the weekend maintenance, you still have the rest of the week (until February 26, 2022) to submit your weekly claims.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
GeekyGadgets

HiPo mini e-paper display updated and powered wirelessly via NFC

Soon to be launched via Crowd Supply is the HiPo a small 3.52 inch e-paper display approximately the size of the business card. Content can be displayed via NFC using the companion application and no batteries are required. The display is powered by NFC during transmission process. This is made possible because electronic ink technology can be displayed on a screen almost permanently, without an onboard battery. Making the HiPo perfect for a wide variety of different applications.
NFL
ZDNet

No killer app: Waiting for a guaranteed ultra-low latency 5G Godot

In the middle of the heritage building that houses the Sydney Startup Hub is a floor with telecommunications equipment stashed in various corners and coves, all covered in touches of a colour best described as Optus corporate green. It is here that Optus has chosen to host a 5G Innovation Hub where it can co-create with its customers and those that inhabit the rest of the Startup Hub.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

NTT DOCOMO and NEC are Onboarding 5G SA Core Using Energy-efficient and High-performance AWS Cloud Computing Services

TOKYO, Mar 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) and NEC Corporation (NEC) have launched a proof-of-concept (PoC) testing to run NEC's 5G core network (5GC) service in a hybrid cloud environment that leverages the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using end-to-end cloud-native network architecture. Through the PoC, DOCOMO, NEC, and AWS expect to prove the viability of cloud-native mobile networks leveraging a public cloud for network function virtualization (NFV).
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

STL Launches Portfolio of Multi-band 4G/5G Macro O-RAN Compliant RUs

STL this week announced the launch of Firebird, a path-breaking line of ORAN-based macro radios for dense, wide area 5G coverage. STL Firebird is a portfolio of multi-band 4G/5G macro O-RAN compliant radio units (O-RUs), initially available in Band 1, 40, 41, and 78 among others. These software-defined radios are based on a platform architecture and fulfill varying 5G coverage and capacity requirements of global carriers. Earlier this year, STL announced its collaboration with Meta Connectivity to design and develop dual RAT (Radio Access Technologies) 4G and 5G radio products, specifically in the Band 40 and 78. Through the Evenstar program, STL is working with Meta Connectivity to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN solutions.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Schneider Electric at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with the ongoing MWC Barcelona 2022, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Mark Bidinger, Global Segment President for Cloud and Service Providers at Schneider Electric on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do you think MWC 2022 will be...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

DOCOMO Opens Up vRAN Verification Facility to Global MNOs

NTT DOCOMO announced that it has begun allowing overseas mobile operators to access its Shared Open Lab environment, located in DOCOMO's R&D Center in Yokosuka, Japan, to verify their virtualized radio access networks (vRAN), effective immediately. The lab is one of the initiatives of the New window5G Open RAN Ecosystem...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy