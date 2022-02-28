ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMU Softball Reflects on Nearly Disastrous Bus Accident

By Eric Lloyd
 6 days ago

A terrifying scene in South Carolina Friday night as the Central Michigan University softball team’s bus ran off the road.

The Chippewas were on their way back to their hotel after splitting two games at Coastal Carolina when their bus driver lost consciousness, resulting in the bus jumping a curb and running 300 yards off the road between trees, power poles and signs.

Head coach McCall Salmon said some players sustained minor injuries from the accident and some of them jumped out the window to escape after the bus stopped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcWTC_0eRl1d9a00

Team parents on the trip helped get the team to their hotel while the players and coaches managed the shock of it all.

The team says the near disastrous crash acted as a bonding moment.

“This team was close before this weekend but we left there a lot closer than we ever thought we’d get,” said Salmon. “These are some of the strongest and most resilient women I’ve ever known.”

“I don’t want to say it made them my sisters, because I don’t want that incident to happen to make them my sisters,” said Grace Lehto, a sophomore pitcher. “But I have this deeper connection with every one of them now.”

The driver was checked by paramedics and said to be okay.

The Chippewas had a double header the next morning delayed, but did play Saturday night. They beat Dartmouth 2-0.

IN THIS ARTICLE
