Foreign Policy

US states adding to financial pressure on Russia over war

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernors and lawmakers in numerous U.S. states are seeking to add to the financial squeeze on Russia over...

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
Markets Insider

A top Russian business lobbyist pleaded with Putin to 'demonstrate as much as possible' that Russia wants to remain 'part of the global economy'

The president of a major Russian business groups urged Putin to dodge economic fallout of the Ukraine invasion. Countries including the US and UK have levied new sanctions on Russia after it attacked Ukraine Thursday. Alexander Shokhin called on Putin to "demonstrate as much as possible" that Russia "remains part...
FOXBusiness

Chinese banks restrict lending to Russia, dealing blow to Moscow

Two Chinese state-owned banks will restrict financing for Russian commodity purchases, suggesting there are limits to Beijing's support for Moscow as the Kremlin confronts severe economic sanctions over its attack of Ukraine. Offshore units of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China have stopped issuing U.S. dollar-denominated letters of credit for...
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
