Vikings: Valhalla Stars Talk Taking Over Beloved Franchise On Netflix, And The Kind Note Alexander Ludwig Sent Sam Corlett

After the longest Droughtlander in show history, Outlander is finally only days away from premiering its sixth season on Starz, more than two years after the fifth debuted back in early 2020. With the Revolutionary War fast-approaching in the Colonies, and the Frasers knowing all too well what’s going to happen once the fighting breaks out, they have plenty on their plates when it comes to surviving what’s coming. For Claire, however, she also has to deal with the brutal attacks at the end of Season 5 that left her traumatized, and that trauma will affect Jamie as well. Stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan weighed in on the “wedge” that’s on the way, but hope is not lost for the Frasers!

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO