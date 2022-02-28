Giants Are Getting Ready for March 16th with Salary Cap Ball & Chain

The Dallas Cowboys made headlines when it was announced that the franchise had intentions of releasing star wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper is due to count over $20 million against the Cowboys’ cap in 2022, a number that isn’t doing the team any favors as they attempt to improve the roster this offseason. However, it appears that Dallas is committed to moving on from Cooper. But is releasing the Pro Bowler the best way to go about it? If the Cowboys were to trade the 27-year-old, they’d still be removing his cap number off the books while receiving compensation for him in the process. It’s clear that if they’re going to move on from Cooper, a trade is the best way to do it. That said, these are three teams that must trade for Cooper if Dallas decides to go that route.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO