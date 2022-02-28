ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hackers are having way too much fun going after Vladimir Putin

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 6 days ago

The latest Ukraine news continues to paint a picture of a more or less conventional military conflict, following Russia’s invasion of its much smaller, democratic neighbor. That is to say, tanks, airstrikes, and some degree of gun battles have characterized the invasion thus far. Meanwhile, much more unconventional and potentially drastic moves are happening in the background as well. Which is to say, this is the digital age, so of course — hackers have begun to strike, too.

That kind of digital, asymmetric warfare has included everything from attacking the website of the Russian state-controlled news site RT, to other Russian media and government websites. With even a yacht owned by Putin also not immune to the chaos.

Hackers send $97 million Putin yacht to “hell”

According to various news accounts as well as a thread from a Bloomberg reporter that you can read here, an offshoot of the Anonymous hacking collective apparently manipulated some of the maritime data affiliated with Putin’s luxury yacht that he’s dubbed “Graceful.”

Per Bloomberg’s Ryan Gallagher, the hackers made it look like the yacht crashed into Ukraine’s Snake Island (more on that in a moment). And they also made it look like the yacht is headed to “hell.”

“They changed the yacht’s destination to ‘hell,’ ‘anonymous’ & ‘anonleaks’ & also changed its call sign to ‘FCKPTN,'” Gallagher noted in that thread. “They said they wanted to put the yacht in the scope of sanction packages as well as ‘put a little smile on some faces for a short period in these dark times.'”

Speaking of Snake Island, the hackers didn’t pick that location at random. It was there, a few days ago, where you might have heard about a small band of Ukrainian defenders. They were holding out against an advancing Russian warship, in what seemed to be a hopeless situation. The Ukrainian defenders ultimately radioed to the warship to “go f**k yourself.”

Which, as you might have seen by now, quickly became the expletive heard round the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbhz0_0eRkzoyN00
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the world on social media. Image source: Twitter

A snippet of that audio exploded across social media, as Ukraine news headlines continued to mount. Not only because of the defiance that audio showed. But because also, at least initially, it was reported that all of those Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

However, CNN reported on Monday that the Ukrainian soldiers are actually alive. They’ve apparently all been captured, but they’re alive. The soldiers on the island initially repelled two attacks by Russian forces. But they had to ultimately surrender after running out of ammunition. CNN’s report goes on to note that Russian soldiers destroyed the island’s infrastructure, including lighthouses, towers, and antennas.

The news out of Ukraine, meanwhile, continued to keep Twitter users transfixed over the weekend. As well as into Monday, when headlines continued to document the latest developments.

Sanctions packages are now in effect, for example. Western nations are also working to decouple some Russian banks from the worldwide SWIFT system. And in other Ukraine news, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has gone viral over and over again for videos of himself that he’s filmed. They depict the leader rallying his countrymen, as well as refusing an offer from the US to spirit him out of the country, among other things.

Comments / 44

Who is it?••• -
5d ago

These are the four things you can see from space: The Great Pyramids of Giza, The Amazon River, The Grand Canyon and the Balls of Ukraine's President Zelensky 🤔😉🇺🇸••• -

Reply(2)
32
Scap Scap
5d ago

they need to expose putins personal finances. everyone wants to know how much money he's acquired in his 20 years of power

Reply(8)
21
stop the lies.
3d ago

This is serious stuff. Without provocation, we watched Trump’s best buddy invade a independent country. Bless the Ukrainian fight for freedom from authoritarianism!

Reply(1)
13
Related
BGR.com

Russia Ukraine war: Unexpected videos from the invasion

We’re on the fifth day of the Russia-Ukraine war, and the invasion is going very poorly. The Ukrainian army and people have defended successfully against Russia’s relentless attacks, with the entire western world coalescing to provide immediate support. The whole conflict has been unfolding under our eyes in real-time. It’s all thanks to an avalanche of photos and videos from the front that have shown us in great detail the horrors of modern-day warfare.
MILITARY
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re losing these channels today

Even as competition heats up, Roku remains one of the biggest streaming platforms on the planet. Every year, consumers continue to turn to Roku for their streaming device and smart TV needs. While most people use their Roku to watch other streaming services, Roku started producing its own content as well last year. The platform is always adding new services and features, but this week, Roku is actually losing some of its channels.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Monthly $1,000 stimulus payments are coming, and you can apply now

Basic income programs that provide recipients with a guarantee of free money are an increasingly popular experiment around the country right now. States and cities across the US are rolling out different variations of this idea, which act like supercharged stimulus checks. One of the newest examples? A California program, for residents of West Hollywood who belong to a very specific demographic group.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TheDailyBeast

The Russian People May Be Starting to Think Putin Is Insane

There is a lot of talk in the West about Russian President Vladimir Putin being mentally unhinged. How could he not have known that his invasion of Ukraine would have serious consequences for his country? Or is he so obsessed with maintaining an image of greatness—especially ahead of Russia’s upcoming 2024 presidential elections—that he doesn’t care?
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Ukraine#Russian#Rt#Bloomberg#Fckptn#Ukrainian
The Independent

Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...
CHARITIES
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Independent

Televangelist Pat Robertson says Putin’s march on Ukraine is the beginning of the ‘end times’

Televangelist Pat Robertson came out of his retirement to say Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine.The televangelist added the shocking claim that Mr Putin’s attack on Ukraine was in preparation for a massive “end times” invasion of Israel.The 91-year-old insisted this was all a part of an “end times” battle and that Mr Putin was just following God’s plan.Mr Robertson said: “People say that Putin’s out of his mind. Yes, maybe so. But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal. His goal was...
WORLD
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
BGR.com

BGR.com

305K+
Followers
7K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy