President Joe Biden is again sharing a poignant memory of a final conversation with his son on Thursday, which would have been Beau Biden's 53rd birthday. "We were told he was — he was going to die within minutes or … an hour," the president, 79, said, recalling the end of Beau's diagnosis with brain cancer, which killed him in 2015 when he was 46. "He looked at me, and he said, 'Dad, promise me, promise me, Dad, you're going to stay involved.' I said, 'I'll be involved. I'll be — I'll be good, Beau.' "

