Jaguars positional needs and 2021 review: Tight Ends

By Tyler Nettuno
 2 days ago
The tight end position was one many expected the Jacksonville Jaguars to address in the offseason last year. Whether that meant targeting a free agent or taking a player in the first two days of the draft, it was clear the team needed to revamp the position.

Neither of those possibilities ultimately played out, though. The team didn’t do much to address the tight end spot until Week 4 of the regular season, when it dealt cornerback C.J. Henderson to the Carolina Panthers and got tight end Dan Arnold in return.

But that was the only major addition all of last season, and heading into 2022, it seems unlikely that the Jags make the same mistake at what is quickly evolving into one of the most important positions in the modern game.

Here’s how the tight ends looked in 2021 and the outlook at the spot moving forward.

2021 Season

Entering the year, the job was James O’Shaughnessy’s. But he was limited to just seven appearances after suffering an injury early in the season, finishing with 24 catches for 244 yards. The team also drafted Luke Farrell from Ohio State in the fifth round and signed Chris Manhertz, but both are primarily blockers and had minimal impact in the passing game.

The real difference-maker proved to be Arnold. He didn’t score a touchdown, either, but he led the tight ends with 324 yards on 28 catches. He may not be the elite option the team is looking for, but his versatility should allow him to carve out a role on the roster moving forward.

Still, the performance from the tight end group as a whole left a lot to be desired in what proved to be a frustrating season for the offense.

Roster Outlook

Chris Manhertz: Signed through 2022, $4.03 million cap hit

Dan Arnold: Signed through 2022, $2.54 million cap hit

Luke Farrell: Signed through 2024, $914,505 cap hit

2022 Needs

TE Need: Fairly High

This unit arguably overachieved in 2021, but that isn’t exactly saying enough. The production wasn’t there, and with O’Shaughnessy and Jacob Hollister both under expiring contracts, there could be significantly less depth at the position moving forward.

The Jaguars currently have just three tight ends under contract for the 2022 season, and two of them focus on blocking. Arnold impressed, but this team could do for another addition.

Whether that’s in free agency with a player like Dalton Schultz or in the draft with a player like Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer, expect the team to upgrade this offseason. Adding weapons in the passing game is crucial for this team to help Trevor Lawrence, and having a playmaker at the tight end spot is increasingly important.

