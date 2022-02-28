ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing event sets record

By CINDE INGRAM ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXtmQ_0eRkym6I00

HIGH POINT — Dancing with the High Point Stars raised a record amount of more than $180,000 for Communities In Schools of High Point Saturday night.

While the 12th annual fundraiser focused on the needs of local students, attendees also showed support for the professional dancers there who have family in Ukraine. The Rev. Frank Thomas, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, focused a prayer on behalf of dancers who were anxious about how their families were faring.

Amy Everett Smith, who won the Top Fundraiser award, said the volunteer dance participants had become close to their professional partners from Fred Astaire Dance Studios and empathized with those who were reeling over the Russian invasion.

“They’re professional dancers, and it is their livelihood, but they went over and above to show up for us in one of the most difficult points in their lives,” Smith said.

By the end of the event, Smith, the program facilitator for grading construction company Smith & Jennings Inc., and her husband. David Smith, had raised about $48,000 for CIS.

“We were not new to raising money for Communities In Schools because my husband competed and was Top Fundraiser in 2020, so we’ve had a little experience,” Amy Smith said.

Smith & Jennings also had experience assisting T. Wingate Andrews High and Welborn Middle schools over the years.

Other awards presented during the event at the High Point Country Club:

Best performance - Janell Tofanelli, owner of Inspired Growth Partners

Best costume - Kirsten Bertschi, owner of High Point Speech Therapy

Shooting Star - Marshall Morgan, real estate broker with Keller Williams.

Last year’s Top Fundraiser, High Point Enterprise columnist Mary Bogest, performed a dance during the intermission with Alosha Anatoliy and Gregory Mishura, who are from Kyiv.

“They were both national champions, and they have so many friends there,” Bogest said. “It’s just so upsetting to them.”

The outpouring of support for Ukraine and CIS continued through Facebook exchanges following the event. Terri Walker, co-chair of the DWHPS committee, said her husband took a photo of the Ukrainian dancers with their flag that night and posted it on the CIS Facebook. This is the 12th year dancers from Fred Astaire have assisted the CIS fundraiser.

“There would be no Dancing with the Stars if it weren’t for them, and they do it as a donation,” Walker said. “They were so supportive to make our event so incredibly successful even though each and every one of them have family in Ukraine, and they’re worried about them. At that event, you never would have known based on their performances and how they acted that they had this heaviness going on.”

cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde

