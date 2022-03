In the newest chapter of the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce saga, we've seen a hefty amount of claims from both sides. Kanye has stated that he wants to incorporate his version of caring for and protecting his children, for obvious reasons. Kim has expressed that in the current climate of their relationship and interactions, she wants absolutely nothing to do with him for reasons of her own. Shots and shade have been thrown en masse, even leaving people with no interest in gossip a bit puzzled as to what is going on.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 25 DAYS AGO