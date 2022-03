EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–A serious crash occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike in the area of mile post 65.5 south bound outer lanes around 6:37 a.m. It appears that a car rear ended a tractor trailer, and one was entrapped in the wreckage. Firefighters from Robbinsville Township Fire Department and Hightstown Fire Company extricated the occupant of the vehicle in about 30 minutes. Tow truck operators from Treats Garage – Mackey’s Towing in the Windsor Section of Robbinsville helped use their truck to pull the car back enough to help in the extrication. Robbinsville EMS, Cranbury EMS and Hightstown EMS along with Captial Health Paramedics were also on scene. There were reports that NJSP escorted the ambulance to the Trauma Center at Captial Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. NJ State Police are investigating the crash. No further information is available at this time.

EAST WINDSOR, NJ ・ 23 DAYS AGO