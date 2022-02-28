ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Republicans block bill that would preserve the right to abortion

By Shawna Mizelle
 6 days ago
Washington (CNN) — Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a House-passed bill aimed at preserving access to abortion nationwide. The Senate blocked the measure on a nearly party-line vote, with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia voting with Republicans in opposition. The vote was 46-48. The bill, dubbed...

from state of wa
6d ago

Now if it was the other way where the the democrats would have blocked and one re publican would have joined they would have said it got bipartisan support

Tom Johnson
6d ago

the ones screaming "I won't wear a mask it's my body my choice", now say, no, your body is my choice. Who are these people!?

fastow
5d ago

ask how many Republicans have paid for abortion in their lifetime. Compare that to how many Democrats could afford to pay for an abortion! Would love to see those "truthful " figures!

#Abortion Rights#Senate Republicans#House#Democratic#Democrats#Supreme Court
