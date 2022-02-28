ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent Calls Usher A “King” After Learning ‘In Da Club’ Was Played During His Son’s Birth

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsher brought the club to the hospital room as he revealed on Ellen he played 50 Cent’s hit record ‘In The Club’ while his girlfriend Jen Goicoecha was in labor with their second...

