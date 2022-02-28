50 Cent Calls Usher A “King” After Learning ‘In Da Club’ Was Played During His Son’s Birth

Usher revealed to Ellen Degeneres the hilarious song that played in the room when his son Sire, 1, was born, and proudly shared: ‘I was prepared.’. What better way to celebrate a (literal) birth day than with a little 50 Cent? For Usher, nothing could be more classic, and he made sure to pull out all the stops for his son Sire’s special day, and played an extra special song for the big moment when his son Sire, 1, was born. Opening up to Ellen Degeneres on a preview of his latest visit to the show, Usher revealed the sweet way he welcomed his son into the world. Ellen called the song choice “amazing.”

