Keyshia Cole is getting candid about her former friendship with Eve and why she believes they are no longer friends. Appearing on the latest episode of TV One’s Uncensored on Sunday (Mar. 6), the “Love” singer recalled one night out that she had with the “Let Me Blow Your Mind” rapper. Cole said that an unidentified woman grabbed Eve’s bag which then led Cole to react.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO