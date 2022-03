Ginger Curtis never planned to live in her circa-1901 home in Fort Worth, Texas, as is. But when the architectural plans came in for the full-scale renovation she had intended, the Urbanology Designs founder realized she would be left with none of the original house that she’d fallen in love with. So she pivoted, deciding to move her family into the home and remodel it bit by bit. The challenge: fitting her family of seven into the three-bedroom structure. She’d need to make use of every corner of the existing house without expanding the footprint.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO