Second-Alarm Fire At Redlands Apartment Complex Causes $1 Million In Damage, Displaces 15 Tenants

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — The source of a fire that displaced 15 tenants from a Redlands apartment building is under investigation Monday.

The fire erupted Sunday just after 1 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 500 block of La Verne Street, according to Redlands city spokesman Carl Baker. Heavy smoke showing from the second floor soon gave way to flames that burst from a second-floor corner apartment that spread quickly into the attic space and two more apartment units.

A second-alarm was declared and firefighters from San Bernardino County, Loma Linda, San Manuel, and Colton responded to assist. Firefighters soon had the blaze under control and were able to keep it from spreading to any other apartments, Baker said.

Tenants were home at the time of the fire, but Baker said none were injured andL they were able to evacuate safely. However, 15 tenants were displaced by the fire and related fire, smoke, and water damage. The Red Cross responded to help the tenants who were displaced.

The damage was estimated at $1 million and the cause of the fire is under investigation.