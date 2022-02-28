ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

Second-Alarm Fire At Redlands Apartment Complex Causes $1 Million In Damage, Displaces 15 Tenants

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xltj_0eRkxYjD00

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — The source of a fire that displaced 15 tenants from a Redlands apartment building is under investigation Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07o0Fg_0eRkxYjD00

(credit: Tod Sudmeier/564Fire/City Of Redlands)

The fire erupted Sunday just after 1 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 500 block of La Verne Street, according to Redlands city spokesman Carl Baker. Heavy smoke showing from the second floor soon gave way to flames that burst from a second-floor corner apartment that spread quickly into the attic space and two more apartment units.

A second-alarm was declared and firefighters from San Bernardino County, Loma Linda, San Manuel, and Colton responded to assist. Firefighters soon had the blaze under control and were able to keep it from spreading to any other apartments, Baker said.

Tenants were home at the time of the fire, but Baker said none were injured andL they were able to evacuate safely. However, 15 tenants were displaced by the fire and related fire, smoke, and water damage. The Red Cross responded to help the tenants who were displaced.

The damage was estimated at $1 million and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Fire Damages Apartment In Windsor Square Area Of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fire damaged an apartment in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles Friday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the two-story building in the 4800 block of West Beverly Boulevard, near North Wilton Place, at 8:48 a.m. extinguished the flames in 12 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. A pet dog was examined at the scene for possible injury. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man Fatally Shot Inside Bedroom Of East LA Home

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were looking into what led to a fatal shooting at a home in East Los Angeles. The incident was reported as a medical rescue call around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Woods Avenue. It was there that deputies responded to a home and found a victim in a bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Deputies said the incident was being investigated as gang-related. No suspect information was available. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Garden Grove Man Arrested After Stabbing Roommate, Leaving Him In Critical Condition

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Garden Grove Police Department officers Sunday arrested Gustavo Pablo Munguia for stabbing his roommate in their front yard on Saturday morning. Gustavo Pablo Munguia (Source: Garden Grove Police Department) The stabbing was first reported at 10:10 a.m. Saturday on Safford Street in Garden Grove. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the two men involved were roommates at a sober living home. When authorities arrived they located a 36-year-old man suffering from at least one critical stab wound in the front yard of the residence. He was able to make his way into the yard following the stabbing, where first responders were...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Tesla Sedan Burns For 4 Hours After Crash, Fire Near Fillmore

FILLMORE (CBSLA) – It took four hours for crews to extinguish a burning Tesla sedan after it crashed and caught fire near Fillmore Thursday. March 4, 2022. (Ventura County Fire Department) The Tesla caught fire after its driver lost control and crashed into a ditch off Riverside Drive Thursday morning, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. The driver was not seriously hurt. Responding crews, however, spent four hours working to extinguish the flames. They had to use 2,500 gallons of water, five engines and a water tender because the road was in a rural area that did not have an easily accessible water...
FILLMORE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Redlands, CA
Accidents
City
Loma Linda, CA
Redlands, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Colton, CA
City
Redlands, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Woman Fatally Shot In Commerce

COMMERCE (CBSLA) – A woman in her thirties was shot to death Saturday in an unincorporated area near Commerce early Saturday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:24 a.m. to a convenience store and gas station at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Telegraph Road north of the 5 Freeway regarding a call of a gunshot victim. Upon arriving, they discovered an unresponsive Caucasian woman in the store who was shot. Investigators learned the victim was driving a midsize SUV and had stopped for a red light at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Garfield Avenue when an unknown person fired...
COMMERCE, CA
CBS LA

Jim Fire Burns In Cleveland National Forest Near Orange County

TRABUCO CANYON (CBSLA) — Dozens of firefighters Thursday continued to battle a large wildfire which broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Cleveland National Forest, near the Riverside-Orange county line. March 2, 2022. (CBSLA) The Jim Fire was reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday along Holy Jim Trail, roughly halfway between Lake Elsinore in Riverside County and Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The flames raced through canyons. As of the latest numbers Thursday afternoon, the fire had scorched 553 acres and was 50% contained. At the fire’s height, billowing smoke could be seen in both Orange and Riverside counties, and...
TRABUCO CANYON, CA
CBS LA

San Juan Fire Burns Nearly 10 Acres Of Vegetation In Orange County; Ortega Highway Closed

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (CBSLA) – A brush fire erupted alongside Ortega Highway near San Juan Capistrano Thursday, racing uphill through thick vegetation and forcing a complete closure of the roadway. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at noon near Hot Spring Canyon Road, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Greg Barta. The blaze, dubbed the San Juan Fire, had expanded to between 9 acres before firefighters were able to contain the spread, according to OCFA Capt. Steve Concialdi. As of 7:45 p.m., the fire was 90% contained. Ortega Highway was closed in both directions in the area for several hours to accommodate responding fire crews. However, both lanes were reopened to traffic in the early evening. There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze. Crews on scene reported the fire was burning uphill, with the potential to spread across 100 acres, but aerial assets were dispatched to the scene to slow the spread of the flames.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Baker
CBS LA

Driver Reportedly Drinking At Nearby Bar Before Killing Long Beach Father And Daughter

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The driver accused of killing a father and daughter was reportedly drinking at a nearby bar before he crashed his pickup truck into their Long Beach apartment complex Tuesday night.  “My 3-year-old daughter and husband, we need justice so they can rest in peace,” Esmelia Palacios said in Spanish. At 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Samantha Palacios, 3, and her father Jose, 42, were sleeping in their apartment on 6600 block of Rose Avenue when a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck slammed through the wall. According to Long Beach police, Jose died at the scene inside his apartment. An ambulance...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Two Killed In Violent Wreck Off 710 Freeway In El Sereno

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when a speeding SUV lost control coming off the 710 Freeway in El Sereno early Friday morning. March 4, 2022. (CBSLA) The collision occurred at about 12:45 a.m. on Valley Boulevard, just off the 710 Freeway. The 2004 GMC Yukon carrying three people was exiting the northbound 710 offramp onto Valley Boulevard when the driver lost control, hit a raised concrete curb before slamming into the wall of a recycling center, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver and one of the passengers, both males, died at the scene. Their names were not immediately released. A second passenger was rushed to LAC+USC Medical Center with major injuries. The SUV was likely speeding at the time of the crash, a CHP spokesperson told CBSLA. “Definitely a high speed crash, looking at just the damage to the vehicle into a block wall, speed was definitely a factor,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Adam Taylor said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Developmentally Disabled Teen Missing In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory Friday for a 14-year-old girl missing in Long Beach who authorities say is developmentally disabled. Nya Jingles was last seen leaving her school around 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Atlantic Avenue and East Wardlow Road and is believed to be on foot, according to CHP. Nya is Black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a bright yellow hoodie, light blue jean shorts and yellow Croc shoes. The advisory was issued on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department. Anyone who sees Nya or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911. The endangered missing advisory program was created to assist law enforcement agencies investigating the suspicious disappearance of at-risk missing children or other endangered persons. ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY – Los Angeles County Last Seen: Atlantic Avenue at E. Wardlow Road@LBPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/Yfg1eRyI5Q — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) March 4, 2022
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

1 Burned In Possible Explosion At Hyde Park Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was burned Tuesday in a house fire in the Hyde Park area that may have been the result of an explosion. Reports of the fire in the 3100 block of West 78th Street were called in to the Los Angeles Fire Department at 8:03 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story single-family home with smoke showing, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The fire was out within 15 minutes, but a detached garage with “obvious signs of an explosion” was found, Stewart said. At least one person was found in the home with burn injuries, but Stewart said that person is not cooperating with firefighters and paramedics for evaluation. The cause of the possible explosion were not known, and LAFD arson investigators are en route to the scene. Building and Safety is responding to the location to check the building’s structural integrity, and SoCal Gas is also on its way to assist in the investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Damage#Apartment Building#Accident#Cbsla#The Red Cross
CBS LA

Fire Crews Knock Down Blaze At 2-Story Structure in Encino

ENCINO (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a structure fire at 5130 N. Yarmouth Ave. in Encino. According to officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department, two additional task forces were requested, while crews were in defensive mode on the two-story garden style home. Firefighters have since gotten the fire under control. It was unclear what started the fire. So far, no injuries have been reported. LAFD Alert-KNOCKDOWN Encino Structure Fire 5130 N Yarmouth Av MAP: https://t.co/RwbKLUuq7O FS83; DETAILS: https://t.co/fuFwX9DIiI — LAFD (@LAFD) March 1, 2022  
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Driver Speeds Away After Hitting, Killing Man In Baldwin Hills

BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a driver who sped away after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Baldwin Hills early Friday morning. March 4, 2022. (CBSLA) The victim, a man in his mid-20s, was struck at around 1:30 a.m. in the intersection of La Cienega and Obama boulevards, according to Los Angeles police. The driver sped away and left the man lying in the roadway. He died at the scene. His name was not released. There was no description of the vehicle or its driver. It’s unclear if the collision as captured on security video.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Elderly Man Shot To Death, Another Injured In Shooting At Encino Home

ENCINO (CBSLA) – A man in his 80s was shot to death and a man in his 60s was pistol-whipped Wednesday night in Encino. Authorities originally believed the incident was a home invasion, but have since said it doesn’t appear that’s the case, though it’s unclear why the two victims may have been targeted and if anything was actually taken from the home. Stuart Herman, 80, seen here with his daughter, was shot and killed by suspects Wednesday night at his Encino home. Stuart Herman of Encino died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, and his brother was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police Seek Public’s Help Locating 48-Year-Old Man With Schizophrenia Missing In LA County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Friday, authorities sought the public’s help locating a 48-year-old man with schizophrenia who was last contacted in Los Angeles county. John Michael Wehrly last spoke with family members about 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 14, though his exact whereabouts were not known, according to Deputy David Yoo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Wehrly is white, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds, with brown eyes, curly brown hair and a full beard. He is also known to frequent the Whittier area. Anyone with information on Wehrly’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org. #LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person John Michael Wehrly, #Los Angeles Countyhttps://t.co/DSvExa7pi3 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) March 4, 2022 (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS LA

Bellflower Man Shot, Killed By LA Deputies After Charging At Them With Garden Hoe, Officials Say

BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a street takeover shot and killed a suspect in Bellflower early Thursday morning after he allegedly stabbed a man with a garden hoe. His family believes deputies could have done more to de-escalate the situation. At the scene of the street takeover. March 3, 2022. (RMG News) The shooting occurred in the area of Artesia Boulevard and Downey Avenue at 12:10 a.m. According to the sheriff’s department, the situation unfolded when deputies were first dispatched to a nearby street takeover. As some of the racers were trying to disperse, a collision occurred, which was...
BELLFLOWER, CA
CBS LA

Dozens Of Animals, Some Dead, Found In Hoarder’s Diamond Bar Home

DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies and animal control found dozens of animals, some of whom were dead, in an elderly woman’s home in Diamond Bar. “She felt it was her life’s work to take care of stray animals,” said neighbor Victor Bermudez. (Credit: CBSLA) According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the woman was placed on a psychiatric hold. On Wednesday, crews worked to clear the home of the dead animals and assist the ones who survived. Many of the dead animals, which were reportedly cats, were brought out in plastic bags. The ashes of others were also...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
CBS LA

Man Shot Dead In Truck In Riverside Neighborhood

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A man was found shot to death in a truck in a residential neighborhood in Riverside early Wednesday morning. March 2, 2022. (OnSceneTV) Riverside police officers dispatched to reports of gunshots just before 2:30 a.m. discovered the victim in a pickup truck at Gould Street and Crest Avenue. The rear windshield has been shattered. He died at the scene. His name was not released. There was no description of the suspect or a motive. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. Investigators are not sure if the shooting was gang-related.
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

2 Ventura County Detectives Hospitalized After Exposure To Unknown Substance In Reseda

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives were hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance while conducting an investigation at an apartment in the San Fernando Valley community of Reseda Tuesday morning. March 1, 2022. (CBSLA) The exposure occurred before 8 a.m. inside an apartment in the area of Sherman Way and Calvin Avenue while the two detectives were serving a warrant for an investigation into a commercial burglary which had occurred back in January, the sheriff’s office confirmed to CBSLA. A detective inhaled a powdery substance, lost consciousness, and had to be carried out by her fellow detective, Ventura...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
96K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy