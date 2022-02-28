ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Las Vegas teacher and pastor accused of sexually assaulting underage family member

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U11wx_0eRkx9zX00

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A teacher and pastor accused of sexually assaulting an underage relative over an eight-year period was found and arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday, Feb. 26.

In a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, authorities asked for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year-old Reynaldo Crespin on Feb. 18. Police say he was wanted for multiple sex crimes. Crespin was reportedly an elementary school teacher as well as a pastor at New Horizon Christian Church.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by KLAS-TV, Crespin performed sexual acts with an underage family member, inappropriately touched the relative, and used movements "like a doctor checking with a stethoscope" with his hands. KLAS reports Crespin told the relative that he was "training" her for future interactions with men.

On Feb. 7, police were reportedly alerted about the alleged assaults involving Crespin, and he was interviewed by police on Feb. 8. According to KLAS, the arrest warrant says the alleged assaults on the relative began in 2014 and were performed at home, New Horizon Christian Church, and in cars.

Crespin, who reportedly worked with the Clark County School District since July 2016, quit Feb. 7.

On Saturday, Crespin was arrested in New Mexico and is reportedly expected to be extradited to Nevada within 15 days. According to KLAS, Crespin faces multiple charges, including four counts of sexual assault with a minor under 16, three counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14, six counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 16, two counts of child abuse, and one count of open of gross lewdness.

