‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham’s Dolce & Gabbana SAG Awards Gown Took 210 Hours to Make (EXCLUSIVE)

By Marc Malkin
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
The cast of “Ted Lasso” may not have been able to make it the SAG Awards this year, but they did get together to appear remotely from the five-star Claridge’s Hotel in London.

Nominee Hannah Waddingham absolutely glowed from across the pond in a gold and bronze Dolce & Gabbana fishtail gown. And Variety has the exclusive details on the couture number.

Handmade in Milan, the dress weighs 22 pounds and took about 210 hours to create after three fittings with Milan seamstresses who were flown to London to work with Waddingham.

The gown features 3,000 Swarovski bead fringes, 10,000 Swarovski crystals, 30,000 sequels and 40,000 Miyuki beads. The handmade dress will be stored in Milan as part of the Dolce & Gabbana archival collection.

So how long did it take for Waddingham’s glam squad to complete her look? Three hours, with the team — stylist James Yardley, hairstylist Lewis Pallett and makeup artist Hannah Martin — having to finish by 11:30 p.m. before the awards telecast began at 1 a.m. London time.

The look was complete with Dolce & Gabbana metallic platform heeled sandals and a gold Swarovski crystal clutch bag. As for jewels, Waddingham sparkled in De Beers, including 21.04 carat diamond earrings, a 7.81 carat ring and a bracelet coming in at 9.79 carats.

“Ted Lasso” took home the prize for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series during the 28 th annual SAG Awards, while star Jason Sudeikis was crowned with outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

The cast is currently in the U.K. to begin shooting the third season of the hit Apple TV Plus series.

#Sag Awards#The Dolce Gabbana#De Beers#Apple Tv Plus
