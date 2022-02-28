Off-duty Las Vegas police officer arrested for allegedly attempting to rob casino

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- An off-duty police officer was arrested over the weekend for allegedly trying to rob a local casino.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department statement, officers responded to a casino robbery call on Feb. 27 at 6:56 a.m. on the 4100 block of South Valley View Boulevard. Security reportedly detained a suspect, and responding officers identified him as 33-year-old police officer Caleb Rogers. He reportedly works at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

He was transported to Clark County Detention Center and booked on charges of burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon.

President of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association Steve Grammas told KLAS-TV in a statement, "The LVPPA is aware of the arrest of officer Rogers. While everyone has a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, if these allegations are true, the LVPPA could not be more disappointed and disgusted by the actions of one rogue officer. This is not indicative of the excellent work and character that the men and women at LVMPD exemplify on a daily basis."

Grammas added, "If he is guilty, we want to see him prosecuted to the full extent of the law and maybe more, because he is an officer."

According to the LVMPD, Rogers, who has been with the department since 2015, will be suspended without pay pending internal and external investigations.