ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Off-duty Las Vegas police officer arrested for allegedly attempting to rob casino

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Uezo_0eRkwzyP00

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- An off-duty police officer was arrested over the weekend for allegedly trying to rob a local casino.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department statement, officers responded to a casino robbery call on Feb. 27 at 6:56 a.m. on the 4100 block of South Valley View Boulevard. Security reportedly detained a suspect, and responding officers identified him as 33-year-old police officer Caleb Rogers. He reportedly works at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

He was transported to Clark County Detention Center and booked on charges of burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon.

President of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association Steve Grammas told KLAS-TV in a statement, "The LVPPA is aware of the arrest of officer Rogers. While everyone has a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, if these allegations are true, the LVPPA could not be more disappointed and disgusted by the actions of one rogue officer. This is not indicative of the excellent work and character that the men and women at LVMPD exemplify on a daily basis."

Grammas added, "If he is guilty, we want to see him prosecuted to the full extent of the law and maybe more, because he is an officer."

According to the LVMPD, Rogers, who has been with the department since 2015, will be suspended without pay pending internal and external investigations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Man arrested after allegedly smearing feces on woman’s head, face in NYC subway

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly smearing feces on a woman in the subway. According to a press release from the New York Police Department, on Feb. 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect, later identified as Frank Abrokwa, approached the 43-year-old female victim on a subway station bench in the Bronx. He reportedly smeared feces on her face and the back of her head. Police released a video of the incident asking for the public’s assistance in finding Abrokwa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
truecrimedaily

Adoptive parents of 2 missing California boys charged with murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (TCD) -- The adoptive parents of two missing boys were arrested and charged earlier this week. According to the Bakersfield Californian, in December 2020, 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West were reported missing. Their adoptive father, Trezell West, reportedly told authorities he was out looking for firewood and the adoptive mother, Jacqueline West, was inside their home wrapping Christmas presents. When Trezell came back, the boys were allegedly gone.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Cousin arrested after New York woman’s decomposing body found in container on sidewalk

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man faces murder charges after his cousin’s body was found in a storage bin on a Bronx sidewalk. According to NBC New York, Khalid Barrow was taken into custody over the weekend in connection with 35-year-old Nisaa Walcott’s death. Walcott’s body was found Friday, Feb. 25, on the 900 block of University Avenue in the Bronx. A man reportedly saw the container and noticed a leg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
truecrimedaily

Michigan mother, boyfriend arrested after malnourished and injured 4-year-old brought to hospital

LEWISTON, Mich. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old mother and her 29-year-old boyfriend were arrested after a malnourished and injured 4-year-old boy was brought to a hospital. According to WDIV-TV, on Jan. 2, Michigan State Police Troopers responded to Otsego Memorial Hospital to a report of an abused and neglected child. The 4-year-old was reportedly severely malnourished and suffered bruising on his body along with internal bleeding and an internal organ laceration that resulted from blunt force trauma.
MICHIGAN STATE
truecrimedaily

Texas woman allegedly held prisoner and killed by estranged boyfriend found dead under his house

FORT WORTH, Texas (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man with a criminal past stands accused of killing his estranged girlfriend who went missing in mid-February. According to a press release from the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 10, Valerian Osteen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint. He was released a day later on $15,000 bond, the District Attorney’s Office says. Osteen was reportedly ordered to GPS leg monitoring, and he could not contact the victim, 26-year-old Marissa Grimes. Osteen is allegedly Grimes’ estranged boyfriend.
FORT WORTH, TX
truecrimedaily

MMA fighter Cain Velasquez accused of attempted murder in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- Professional MMA fighter Cain Velasquez was arrested earlier this week in connection with a shooting. According to a press release from the San Jose Police Department, on Monday, Feb. 28, officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. One adult man was reportedly transported to a local hospital after being shot. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Police#Robbery#Tcd#Klas Tv#Lvppa
truecrimedaily

Missouri dad arrested for allegedly punching and shaking his 3-month-old baby

O'FALLON, Mo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly punching his baby, who was suffering from colic at the time. According to the O’Fallon Police Department, on Feb. 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m., a man called 911 to report that he "lost his temper and hit his 3-month-old baby." The baby was reportedly not breathing. First responders made it to the scene and were able to get the infant breathing again. The child was transported to a local hospital remains in critical and unstable condition.
O'FALLON, MO
truecrimedaily

Ohio fire lieutenant and wife accused of abusing, starving, and strapping teen to bed

CHEVIOT, Ohio (TCD) -- A 45-year-old woman and her husband are accused of abusing a 13-year-old boy, reportedly over the course of several years. The Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Feb. 28 that Amy Rodriguez was indicted on 11 counts of child endangering, and her husband Anthony Dangel was charged with one count of child endangering. Dangel is reportedly the victim’s father and Rodriguez is the teen’s stepmother.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Florida woman accused of throwing boyfriend’s dog off 7th-floor balcony

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A woman allegedly threw her boyfriend’s dog off a balcony during an argument over the weekend. According to a press release from the Clearwater Police Department, officers responded to 880 Mandalay Ave. on Sunday, Feb. 27. Eric Aderson reportedly told authorities his girlfriend, Shelley Nicole Vaughn, threw his 3-year-old pug, Bucky, off his seventh-floor condominium balcony.
CLEARWATER, FL
truecrimedaily

Kansas woman arrested after infant found dead in house fire allegedly set by father

SHAWNEE, Kan. (TCD) -- A woman was arrested last week in connection with a house fire that killed an infant boy in mid-February. On Sunday, Feb. 13, Shawnee Police Department officers and the Shawnee Fire Department responded to a house fire call on West 69th Terrace, where they found Nicholas Ecker’s infant son dead. The boy’s name was not disclosed. Ecker’s residence was reportedly covered in flames by the time authorities arrived.
SHAWNEE, KS
truecrimedaily

Las Vegas man accused of killing girlfriend’s child, keeping body in freezer for months

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man stands accused of killing his girlfriend’s child after his body was found in a freezer on Tuesday, Feb. 22. According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the victim’s sister gave her elementary school teacher a note written by the children’s mother that prompted the investigation. In the note, the mother reportedly said she was being held hostage by her boyfriend in their home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
truecrimedaily

New Jersey man convicted of killing 4 family members on New Year's Eve

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man was convicted of murder charges this week for fatally shooting four of his family members in 2017. According to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, on Dec. 31, 2017, authorities from the Long Branch Police Department and Monmouth County Sheriff's Office responded to 635 Wall Street at approximately 11:43 p.m., in reference to shots fired.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
truecrimedaily

Chicago teen’s mom turns in son after he allegedly robbed train conductor at gunpoint

CHICAGO (TCD) -- An 18-year-old Loyola University student got turned in to the police by his mother after he allegedly robbed a train conductor at gunpoint. Metra Police, which oversees protecting the city’s commuter trains, said on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 2:07 p.m., a passenger pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and "announced a robbery." The suspect allegedly stole money from the conductor and fled on foot as the train pulled into the Van Buren Street Station. Photos from the train and the station show a man wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, black parka, black gaiter, and white sneakers.
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy