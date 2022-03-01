ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Unified: ‘No Changes’ To Indoor Mask Rules Despite State Ending Mandate For Schools

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dngyy_0eRkwYKu00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Officials with the San Francisco Unified School District announced Monday that masks will continue to be required indoors on campuses after the state drops the indoor mask mandate for schools next month , a decision that appears to be at odds with city health officials and Mayor London Breed’s office.

“No changes to SFUSD’s masking protocols are going into effect on March 11,” the district said in a statement . “Universal indoor masking will continue to be in effect at SFUSD as part of our layered approach to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools.”

District officials also reiterated that face masks are not required outdoors.

State health officials announced Monday that face coverings inside schools would no longer be required, but “strongly recommended” starting March 12 , regardless of vaccination status.

“The strong recommendation is something to reinforce, that we’re not just moving from required to optional but that there’s gradations here,” California health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said at a briefing on Monday.

Counties and individual school districts continue to have the right to implement stricter requirements.

“As part of the updated guidance released today, public health officials are still recommending that masks be worn in schools. Health officials have stated that masking is one of the least burdensome policies on schools and is effective at curbing transmission,” SFUSD went on to say. “It helps prevent infections among students and staff and their families, and reduces missed school days.”

District officials said they are in regular contact with the San Francisco Department of Public Health to determine COVID-19 safety protocols and that they would confer with labor group representatives before making major changes.

Following the district’s announcement, Mayor London Breed said the city’s public health guidance would align with with the state, allowing for schools to drop the mask requirement on March 11.

“[San Francisco Department of Public Health] will work closely with SFUSD and our school community to provide any guidance or assistance needed in the coming days,” the mayor tweeted Monday .

“As always, individual entities like school districts and businesses can choose to be more restrictive than the state and local guidelines and people can of course choose to still wear masks. I urge everyone to respect each other’s choices during this transition period,” Breed said in a subsequent tweet .

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Department of Public health issued their own statement explaining their decision to align with the state’s new guidance citing the city’s high vaccination rate, at 83% of all residents, including 69% of children ages 5 to 11.

“What enables us to align with the state in recommending but not requiring masking in school and child-care settings is the foundational work we have done as a San Francisco community to keep each other safe throughout this pandemic,” Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said. “Masks are still an important prevention tool for now and in the future, and we may need to rely on masks again if we see new surges in cases or new variants. For now, with case rates continuing to drop, this is a safe step in a direction toward fewer restrictions.”

Parents in San Francisco who spoke to KPIX 5 had mixed feelings about potential changes to mask rules.

“My kids will definitely continue to wear them in school,” said parent Latoya Pitcher.

Jennie Menke has a kindergartner, who’s taking speech therapy and wants the option to choose.

It’s hard, but I want my child to be able to breathe and to have it off, and his freedom and have his life come back to normal,” Menke said.

Across the bay in Oakland, school officials there said they were waiting for revised guidance from the Alameda County Public Health Department to issue its own guidance before making a decision. The guidance is expected to be released in the coming days.

Along with schools, California health officials announced that masks would no longer be required for the unvaccinated but strongly recommended for all people in most indoor settings as of Tuesday.

Mask requirements remain in place in “high transmission settings” including public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities and long-term care facilities.

Kenny Choi contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTTS

Multiple states, including California, Oregon, and Washington, to end school mask mandates

Students in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks at school as part of new indoor mask policies all three states announced jointly on Monday. The three governors said in a joint statement: “With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance.” Separately, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday, March 2nd.
OREGON STATE
Marin Independent Journal

Santa Clara County indoor mask mandate ends; San Jose drops COVID booster mandate for venues

As COVID-related health orders are being eased across the Bay Area, San Jose is joining the trend by ending one booster shot mandate and potentially loosening up another. San Jose no longer will require people attending events at city-owned facilities like the SAP Center and Center for Performing Arts to show proof of having received a booster shot before entering.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Health
Local
California Education
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Education
JC Post

State's largest school district delays end to mask mandate

SEDGWICK COUNTY — During a special Tuesday afternoon meeting, board members for USD 259-Wichita, the state's largest school district, voted to remove the mask mandate effective end of day Thursday, March 10. The district spring break is the following week. In August, the board unanimously approved a mask mandate...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelters#Masking#Cbs Sf#Sfusd
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ indoor mask mandate has ended

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Masks or face coverings are no longer required in most indoor places in Illinois. As of 12:01 Monday morning, it is now up to each individual business to decide if masks are needed. The mandate had been in effect since August 30, 2021. The number of people in the hospital with […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS San Francisco

Eased Mask Guidelines From CDC Add Pressure on State to Lift Schools Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — New CDC recommendations on masking along with the state’s much anticipated update Monday is putting the school mask mandate in the spotlight. With New York’s governor announcing that state will lift its school mask mandate, California and Hawaii are now the only states that have yet to announce a rollback for schools. Children and parents of “Mask Choice” rallied at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, holding signs demanding the end of mask requirements in schools. “It’s seen as this force field. It’s been given too much credit. It’s time to get our kids back to normal,” said Laura Fagan. Millions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Embattled San Francisco School Board Approves Contentious Teacher Layoff Plans

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Just weeks after three members were overwhelmingly recalled by San Francisco voters, the SFUSD board voted Tuesday night to potentially layoff nearly 300 staffers including 151 teachers, counselor and social workers. While needed, SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews called the threat of layoffs deflating. “While a shared understanding of our budget realities and how the education code works is valuable, at the end of the day, I know from personal experience that this whole process leaves us weary and deflated,” Matthews said. “A layoff notice is not the same as an actual layoff and hopefully most employees...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

California, 7 States Launch Investigation Into TikTok’s Effects On Children, Teens

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and attorneys general from seven other states announced an investigation Wednesday into TikTok and whether the social media platform is harming kids’ physical and mental health. The investigation will also look into whether the China-based company is violating state consumer protection laws and putting children at risk, according to press statements issued by Bonta and attorneys general from Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont. According to the announcements, the investigation will look into the harms using TikTok can cause to children what TikTok knew about these harmful effects....
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Three Die Of Potential Drug Overdoses In San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three individuals were discovered dead on the streets of San Francisco’s Mission District early Saturday morning, victims of a potential drug overdose, authorities said. San Francisco police said officers responded to the 3400 block of 19th Street at approximately 7:52 a.m. to check on the well being of three individuals. When they arrived, they discovered all three unresponsive. The officers and a responding emergency medical team rendered aid, but could not revive the three who were declared dead at the scene. Officers obtained information that the people may have suffered a drug overdose. The Medical Examiner office...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida Surgeon General to recommend no COVID-19 vaccines for healthy kids

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Mountain Lion Sighting In Vallejo Has Neighbors Worried

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Two mountain lion sightings Sunday have residents in a small Vallejo neighborhood calling on neighbors to be on the lookout for the potentially dangerous animal. Vallejo resident Kristin Sosso, who runs the neighborhood watch group for her Upper Crest/Cimarron Hills neighborhood, said her neighbor’s surveillance camera captured footage of a large mountain lion rocking through his yard at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Cameras captured the lion returning to the yard again around 2:30 a.m. “(Vallejo Police Department) was called and they arrived in about 45 minutes and drove around the front of the street (not sure what that does to help) and “said” they called Fish and Wildlife,” Sosso told KPIX in an email. “I spoke to Fish and Wildlife this morning and they were shocked I was the first call.” Sosso added later, “We know Vallejo tries to hide the news from the public. However in this case the public needs to be aware and to keep small animals and children inside after dark.” bruh there is really a mountain lion roaming the streets of Vallejo — veтт rιverα (@Gorgeouz_Chaos) February 28, 2022 This story will be updated.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy