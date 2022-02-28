Feige Goes Against Fans, Claims Doctor Strange, Not RDJ’s Iron Man, Is MCU “Anchor”

Patrick Stewart is playing coy about those MCU rumors. Asked by Yahoo Entertainment about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Star Trek legend simply replied, "Who is Doctor Strange?" It's a smart play as to not reveal anything else about the upcoming project. However, the Internet clearly doesn't believe him at all. The trailer that premiered during the Super Bowl ended up being a major point of discussion on social media. People were convinced they had seen the back of that bald head before. If that weren't enough, as Yahoo! Entertainment asked, the character speaking seems to be unmistakably Stewart. However, in spite of all that evidence, the Marvel Studios song and dance requires the actors to play along. More information will come as they gallop towards the release date. But, if you're expecting the Picard actor to pull an Alfred Molina, its just not in the cards at this point.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO