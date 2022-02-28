ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feige Goes Against Fans, Claims Doctor Strange, Not RDJ’s Iron Man, Is MCU “Anchor”

By Rebekah Barton
Inside the Magic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, the majority of Marvel movie fans have considered Robert Downey, Jr.’s iconic Tony Stark/Iron Man to be the cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. RDJ’s fan-favorite character kicked off the MCU in Iron Man (2008) and went on to appear in 11 total Marvel Cinematic Universe films — Iron...

insidethemagic.net

CinemaBlend

Kevin Feige Took A Shot At Benedict Cumberbatch's Star Trek Role During The Doctor Strange Actor's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

In the last decade or so, Benedict Cumberbatch has done spectacular work proving himself as one of the movie industry's most excellent and stalwart performers – and today he was honored in a significant way for all of his achievements. Friends and colleagues were gathered in Los Angeles to commemorate the British star's name being added to one of the town's lasting landmarks: the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

Tom Cruise’s MCU role may have leaked, and it’s not Iron Man

One of the most exciting MCU cameo rumors says Tom Cruise will play Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, Cruise would play the Superior Iron Man version from the comics. This Tony Stark variant comes from the multiverse, and the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer does indicate that there is a world where Ultron drones exist to help humanity. That’s a universe where Iron Man’s Ultron project would have been successful.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Wolverine Reportedly Making His MCU Debut But it's NOT Hugh Jackman

There's been a lot of talk within the comic book film fandom as to when exactly the mutants will make their much-awaited arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while Kevin Feige and company have kept mum about it, the current assumption right now is that it won't happen until Phase 5 at least. However, the recent trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness pretty much confirmed that a beloved X-Men actor will be crossing over to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Tease Doctor Strange’s Spell Impact on Tobey and Andrews’s Spiderman Universes

No Way Home Writers Teases Doctor Strange’s Spell Impact on Tobey and Andrews’s Spiderman Universes. The three-generation of Spider-Man integrating for one film was really phenomenal for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This cross-over with Tobey, Andrew, and Tom Holland was really fun to watch even with the short amount of time. However, with Doctor Strange’s spell in the ending, Holland’s Peter Parker was forgotten by the whole world.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Patrick Stewart Reacts To MCU Rumors: "Who Is Doctor Strange?"

Patrick Stewart is playing coy about those MCU rumors. Asked by Yahoo Entertainment about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Star Trek legend simply replied, "Who is Doctor Strange?" It's a smart play as to not reveal anything else about the upcoming project. However, the Internet clearly doesn't believe him at all. The trailer that premiered during the Super Bowl ended up being a major point of discussion on social media. People were convinced they had seen the back of that bald head before. If that weren't enough, as Yahoo! Entertainment asked, the character speaking seems to be unmistakably Stewart. However, in spite of all that evidence, the Marvel Studios song and dance requires the actors to play along. More information will come as they gallop towards the release date. But, if you're expecting the Picard actor to pull an Alfred Molina, its just not in the cards at this point.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

MCU Rumored To Introduce All-New Wolverine Character in 'Doctor Strange 2'

As the release date for the Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness approaches, new rumors are suggesting that the MCU is planning on introducing its own Wolverine character for the film. While rumors are pointing towards a Wolverine addition in the MCU, it will not be portrayed by Hugh...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Marvel's Kevin Feige Talks Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange Being The MCU's 'Anchor'

With five appearances over the last six years, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange can’t really be considered a ‘new’ character in the Marvel movies anymore. Like his comic book counterpart on Earth-616, the MCU’s version of Stephen Strange has become an integral cog in the machine that is this blockbuster franchise. In fact, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has gone so far as to call Cumberbatch’s Strange the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “anchor.”
MOVIES
Popculture

The CW Star Exits Show After 6 Seasons

Actor Nick Zano has left the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. After Wednesday night's episode, representatives for the network confirmed that Heywood is leaving for good. Fair warning, there are spoilers for the latest episode of the series ahead. Zano has been playing Nate Heywood, a.k.a....
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Talking dinosaurs! Puking actors! Doctor Strange! 'Some really crazy s---' goes down in The Bubble trailer

For a few days now, Netflix has been teasing something called Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem. It seemed to be a new sci-fi movie coming April 1 that starred the likes of Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Leslie Mann, and Keegan-Michael Key. But we should've taken the April Fool's premiere date as the first clue that something was off.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Fans Are Blown Away by the New Iron Man Suit in Marvel’s Avengers

Fans Are Blown Away by the New Iron Man Suit in Marvel’s Avengers. Fans of Marvel’s Avengers game are blown away by the new Iron Man suit. After cutting back on special MCU and comic skins during the launch and the first few months after the launch, the developer Crystal Dynamics has been remedying this by adding new MCU skins and skins from different comics to the game, suggesting that the skins are selling well. Recently, Crystal Dynamics, using the official Twitter account of the game, has revealed the new Iron Man skin called Nothing to Fear, which is inspired by the character’s Uru Armor that first made its appearance in Fear Itself #7. The newly revealed skin is a comics suit, which the game currently doesn’t have a lot, and which fans have been asking for more.
VIDEO GAMES

