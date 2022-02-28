Kelly Clarkson Covers ’99 Red Balloons’ & Kills It | Billboard News

50 Cent unleashed on STARZ via social media on Tuesday (March 1), threatening to leave the network and claiming that his contract is up. The first of a string of Instagram posts the rapper shared showed a video of a man packing his suitcase. “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ,” he captioned the post. “Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s— I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus. “

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO