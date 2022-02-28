Kelly Clarkson Covers ’99 Red Balloons’ & Kills It | Billboard News

On Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk show host had a very special guest in attendance: 7-year-old heavy metal drummer Caleb Hayes. Before sitting down with the host, Hayes took a seat at an in-house drum set to to deliver a pounding cover of Slipknot‘s 2009 single “Sulfur” from their fourth album, All Hope Is Gone. After giving the drum cover his all, Hayes — outfitted in a black leather jacket, graphic T-shirt, skinny jeans and Vans sneakers — made his way over to chat with DeGeneres, who asked him about how he got into drumming at his young age.
